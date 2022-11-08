MOUNT CRAWFORD -- Town Council members Bobby Taylor and Toni Ray will likely return to their seats, but the race for the third seat may be too close to call.
Taylor had 118 votes as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Ray had 111.
Incumbent Tasha Hoover had 98 votes and former mayor Alfred Cook had 95.
Deputy county registrar Nick Ocampo said the results early Tuesday night were from in-person voting on Election Day. Early and absentee ballots weren't counted at that time.
Taylor, 44, is a project manager and estimator at Waco Inc. Ray, 65, is a bookkeeper at Valley Structures of Virginia.
Taylor has said some of council’s accomplishments during his term include the creation of the comprehensive plan, its boat launch project, and "navigating through growth." If elected, he said he would make sure residents get a voice regarding decisions council considers.
Ray has said she'd try to get some new life into the town. She spearheaded the LTC Merritt “Bud” Walls bridge renaming in honor of the late council member, as well as a Stuff the Bus event in memory of former council member Donna Trobaugh.
Hoover, 56, a driver manager at 10 Roads Express, was appointed to the council this summer after serving on its Planning Commission. She said she was running for council to be involved in the town, and understood its challenges when it came to growth and development.
Cook, 67, a truck driver, was on the council for more than 32 years, most recently as mayor. After losing the 2020 mayoral race by three votes, he said he'd like to see the town have an audit. He also advocated for more accountability for town administration.
James Neal Dillard Jr. ran unopposed for mayor. He had 143 votes as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
