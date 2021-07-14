MOUNT CRAWFORD — Mount Crawford Town Council is looking to make improvements to the town’s sidewalks and crosswalks after learning of a grant opportunity.
During Monday’s Town Council meeting, Town Manager Libby Clark told council members the town is eligible to apply for a pedestrian network improvement grant worth up to $100,000 that will be entirely funded by the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment’s Growth and Accessibility Planning Technical Assistance Program.
“There’s no match needed,” Clark said. “It’s 100% funded.”
Clark said there had been several discussions about improving crosswalks and sidewalks in the town, which led to her looking into opportunities to address the issue.
“The town is looking at the pedestrian infrastructure,” she said in an email Tuesday. “This includes, but is not limited to, pedestrian friendly road design, sidewalks, crosswalks, accessibility, multimodal transportation and speed mitigation.”
Clark told council members Monday that due to U.S. 11’s position through the town, adding sidewalks isn’t a viable option.
Instead, Clark said, the grant can be used to improve existing sidewalks and create new crosswalks to make it safer for pedestrian travel.
“The grant would assess and plan for the above needs of Mount Crawford,” she said. “Once the needs are determined, Town Council will prioritize and plan accordingly to make improvements to benefit the citizens and visitors of Mount Crawford.”
Town Council voted unanimously to pursue the grant, as well as approve three projects in the town’s developing master plan.
Master plan projects include installing traffic calming signs, putting up seasonal decorations off Main Street and placing a concrete pad at the front entrance of Town Hall. Collectively, all projects are not to exceed $20,000.
The town is also exploring options of adding a “Welcome to Mount Crawford” sign, but no action was taken Monday.
Other items on Monday’s agenda included moving forward with a comprehensive plan assistance opportunity with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission and moving the town’s polling location from the Mount Crawford Ruritan Hall to Town Hall.
Mayor Dennis Driver said that as Town Council continues to work on its master plan, members can also look into incorporating a comprehensive plan, which the CSPDC will help with.
“It’s a little more professional,” Driver said.
Clark said the CSPDC will provide up to $25,000 in assistance to create a comprehensive plan.
“It will help not just with our finances but with transportation, development growth, population, school, everything that we need to know about this town and how to improve it where we are at and where we need to go,” she said. “It’s nothing but a bonus to the town.”
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will take action to move the town’s polling location during its meeting today, which Clark said she will attend in person.
