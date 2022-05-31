MOUNT CRAWFORD — Mount Crawford officials held a bridge dedication ceremony Saturday morning to remember a man they said "was a tremendous citizen of Mount Crawford."
The LTC Merritt "Bud" Walls Bridge, on Airport Road off of U.S. 11, is named in honor of the late council member, who served on Mount Crawford's governing body for 33 years.
Walls was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and worked as an educator in Rockingham County. He served on Mount Crawford Town Council until he died in February 2014, at 76 years old.
Mount Crawford Mayor Dennis Driver said Walls was unselfish, and read a line from his obituary that said, "In Vietnam, Bud was injured in a Viet Cong mortar attack and was offered the Purple Heart. Bud declined acceptance of the award indicating that our Army was losing too many soldiers who were getting killed daily to even consider this award."
"That's one line that sticks out to me and shows what kind of man he was," Driver said. "There's no better example than that right there."
Walls spent 24 years on active duty in the Army and two years of service with the Alabama and California national guards, according to his obituary.
He spent 17 years with Rockingham County Public Schools, with roles as the industrial cooperative training coordinator at Broadway High School, and later as the career education, job placement and dropout prevention coordinator. He started the YES (Youth Experiencing Success) program for the county's middle schools, as well as the alternative education program at Dayton Learning Center for high school students.
Council member Toni Ray, who spearheaded the dedication, thanked council, former Mayor Alfred Cook, county Supervisor Bill Kyger and state Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, for moving the project forward.
"My heart is happy," Ray said tearfully, looking at Walls' family.
Kyger said Walls was an "unselfish public servant." In the years to come, Kyger said the people who drive over the bridge will see the sign and ask who Walls was.
"They don't have to worry about who he was or what he did. They just have to be thankful for the comfort of life that they have, the quality of life that they have, because of who he was and what he did," Kyger said. "It will go on for generations and generations."
