MOUNT CRAWFORD — A proposed 211-unit town home development in Mount Crawford would be double trouble for the town, residents said, and the Mount Crawford Planning Commission recommended denial of the project at its meeting Tuesday.
Coldstream Farms LLC requested to rezone 26.1 acres on the south side of Parsons Court for a development named Fox Hill Farms. But after Tuesday's public hearing — where 10 people spoke against the proposal and only one spoke in favor — Commissioner Xan Stevens said the project seemed to have more cons than pros.
"I think doubling the size of the town, all in one community, that's a pretty big thing," she said.
Royce Hylton, Mount Crawford zoning administrator, recommended the request be tabled "pending the developer's choice on the intersection condition with Friedens Church Road, completion of the comprehensive plan and further deliberation of the impacts for water and sewer." He noted another project of 51 town homes within town limits that is permitted by-right, and a 17-unit development that has already been approved.
"The increase in population based on 2.2 people per residence would result in a potential gross population increase from 439 at the 2020 census to 1,015 in just over seven years," Hylton said.
Stevens said that as the town works through drafting its comprehensive plan, residents have called for "controlled growth."
"We had a lot of people that had mentioned that they were interested in single families or duplexes or something other than town homes," she said. "That's, I think, one of the concerns that I have with putting 211 — potentially more — town homes into one area, is it's not really controlled growth."
Commissioner Jennifer Frederick said she was concerned with the proposal's impact on water and sewer, and the strain it may have on public safety personnel and the school system.
"I am thinking about thoughtful ways that I've found to work towards bringing in new families and new opportunities for those who are currently here," she said. "However, at this time, based on the community feedback and the information that I have, I am not comfortable recommending a zoning change."
Hylton said the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved an increase to the town's water supply to 80,000 gallons per day, matching the current sewer allotment. But, approximately 60,000 gallons per day of additional water and sewer capacity would be needed if all 211 units are built and there was no further development in the town, he said.
"The rough cost of sewer allotment was recently given as $8.07 per gallon. ... In other words, it would cost $484,000 to purchase 60,000 of sewer capacity provided one of the other members of the [Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority] was willing to sell that capacity," Hylton said.
Engineer Nathan Blackwell said the development would bring about $2.4 million in water and sewer connection fees to the town. Building the project would take about 15 years, he said, and there would be no more than 30 units constructed in a year.
"It's not going to be done immediately. ... We've been trying to be sensitive to the town," Blackwell said. "I like Mount Crawford a lot."
The development would also increase Mount Crawford's real estate tax revenue, yielding about a 36% jump in revenue in the town's average annual budget, Blackwell said.
When asked by a resident, Blackwell didn't have an exact cost for what a town home would sell for, but estimated about $280,000 per unit.
But most people who attended Tuesday's meeting were opposed to the project. Former mayor and current council candidate Alfred Cook presented a petition with 156 signatures asking for it to be denied.
"I think we need to do what's approved, and see what kind of growing pains that causes for the town," he said.
Other speakers raised concerns about how such a proposal would affect traffic and the environment. The site is currently vacant and zoned for conservation uses. Some asked town officials to focus on improving existing portions of the town, like on Main Street, and others said they wanted Mount Crawford to keep its small-town charm.
"I grew up and I considered it Mayberry," said resident Donna Moyer, who's lived in Mount Crawford since 1968. "... I'm highly against this. I think this will ruin our town and everything that Mount Crawford stands for."
While noting the Planning Commission's recommendation of denial, Mount Crawford Town Council will consider the Fox Hill Farms request at its meeting in November. All council members, except Toni Ray, were present at the meeting Tuesday.
"This gives us a month to think about things and then vote if we want to vote in November," said Mayor Dennis Driver.
