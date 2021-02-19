MOUNT CRAWFORD — There’s a new driver behind the wheel in Mount Crawford.
In the last year, the town has seen new projects unfold and a change in leadership. Mayor Dennis Driver was elected in 2020 and Libby Orebaugh was appointed town manager.
Since then, Town Council and staff have been working to bring new features to the town, including a boat landing to be located behind the town hall by Airport Road.
Orebaugh said the town purchased the property near the intersection of South Main Street and Airport Road in 2019, and so far only the town hall building occupies the space. Located behind town hall is the North River, making it an ideal place for a boat landing, she said.
“It’s beautiful down there, and it would be perfect,” Orebaugh said.
Orebaugh said the closest boat landing to the town is in Bridgewater, and the next one is in Port Republic. Bringing a boat landing to Mount Crawford will give residents and visitors another opportunity for recreational use.
“The boat landing is definitely, I feel, a great addition to the community, and it goes great with the town hall, which is one year in,” Driver said. “It’ll bring a great value to our park.”
Orebaugh said the town is working with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly known as the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, to determine if there are any environmental concerns before constructing the boat landing.
If everything is approved and viable, Orebaugh said, town officials hope construction will start in the spring.
“It’s a beautiful project,” she said. “And it’s a fantastic opportunity for the town. It’s funded 100% by grants.”
Other new features to Mount Crawford include a new way for residents to get information regarding events and Town Council updates.
As of Feb. 11, Facebook users can visit the town’s Facebook page to stay up to date.
“It’s another avenue to getting information to the public,” Driver said. “It will help get announcements out, information and show pictures.”
So far the page has featured several pictures displaying different parts of the town, including residential homes, the town hall and the proposed boat landing site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.