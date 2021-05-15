The town of Mount Crawford is looking to operate with a higher budget for the upcoming fiscal year — nearly $224,000 higher.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22 is set to be $535,750 — one of the highest budgets the town has seen.
A public hearing for the proposed budget will be held at 7 p.m. on June 2 at the town hall. Written comments can be submitted to the town prior to the hearing.
The proposed budget included maintaining the existing real estate tax rate and utility tax rate, and water connection fee income from the recently approved 69-unit town home subdivision
The income from water connection fees will bring an additional $92,000 in revenue to the town. In FY20-21, no fees were collected for water connection.
Town Manager Libby Orebaugh said 10 water hook-up connections are expected to happen by the end of FY21-22.
Other items that contributed to an increased budget include the $100,000 grant for the town’s boat landing to be located behind the town hall by Airport Road.
The town purchased the property near the intersection of South Main Street and Airport Road in 2019, and so far only the town hall building occupies the space. Located behind town hall is the North River, making it an ideal place for a boat landing.
Orebaugh said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, the project is funded 100% by grants awarded from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, formerly known as the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The town also will receive income from the state’s games of skill tax that was approved during the 2020 General Assembly. The town budgeted an income of $590 from the tax.
In expenses, the town is projected to increase Orebaugh’s annual salary by $23,000. In the FY21-22 budget, the town manager’s pay was set at $12,000 and the proposed budget increased that to $35,000.
Orebaugh said the town manager pay increase will not happen all at once, but instead be spread out over the next fiscal year. The increase will also be dependent on how much additional time will be needed of the town manager with new growth coming to the area.
Legal fees, water and sewer and capital improvements expenses are all proposed to increase.
