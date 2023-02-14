MOUNT CRAWFORD — On Monday, Mount Crawford Town Council hit the brakes before adopting the town's comprehensive plan.
The town's comprehensive plan process has spanned just more than a year and the decision to table it was made to give officials extra time to double-check and revise some pieces of the document.
Comprehensive plans are mandated by state law and the goal of having one is to express a community’s vision for the future and provide strategies to reach it.
While comprehensive plans list ideas for future projects, the document's adoption doesn't bind a locality to carry on and commit to going forward with a project.
The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission assisted the town in drafting the plan.
The draft document can be viewed on Mount Crawford's website.
Boat Launch
At its meeting, council authorized town manager Libby Clark to pursue grant funding through the Virginia Outdoor Foundation's Get Outdoors Fund for additional improvements at the town's North River Boat Launch.
Mount Crawford's boat launch is completely funded by grants, and officials hope to work that same magic in funding the launch's accessories.
The grant funding — if awarded — would continue with projects at the existing North River Boat Launch. Projects might include signage, trash cans, benches, and bathrooms as well as walking trails, park equipment, and other items for the beginning of a new park on Town Hall property, the resolution states.
The Virginia Outdoors Fund requires localities to adopt a resolution certifying approval of the application before it is submitted for possible funding, the resolution states.
In other business, council appointed Kathleen Campbell to fill a vacant council seat left by Neal Dillard, who was elected mayor.
Council picked from a "very good slate of candidates," Dillard said, which included Campbell, former mayors Alfred Cook and Dennis Driver, and town residents Natalie Gazzara and Tom Whitesel.
According to her resume, Campbell is the residence life director at James Madison University. Her appointed term expires at the end of 2024.
