MOUNT CRAWFORD — Since 2008, the Bridgewater Police Department has made patrolling the town of Mount Crawford a daily routine. It will continue to do so in 2021.
As part of a contract between Mount Crawford and Bridgewater, the Bridgewater Police Department takes calls and patrols the area since Mount Crawford does not have its own police department.
Alex Wilmer, Bridgewater assistant town manager, said the town’s police assistance agreement was first adopted in December 2008 and renewed in 2018.
Prior to the agreement, Mount Crawford had been primarily served by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2020, Mount Crawford paid $62,546 for police assistance.
To match inflation, according to Wilmer, Mount Crawford’s Town Council voted Monday to increase the contract to $63,421 — an increase of 1.4%.
Payments will be made quarterly, Wilmer said.
As part of the contract, Mount Crawford gets the same level of service as Bridgewater, including patrol and traffic enforcement, according to information from the towns.
“We patrol their town like it’s our town,” said Joe Simmons, Bridgewater’s chief of police.
There are nine full-time officers employed by the Bridgewater Police Department. Simmons said no officers are solely dedicated to covering Mount Crawford.
As part of Monday’s discussion, Town Council briefly discussed the option of forming its own police department.
Given the size of Mount Crawford, it would be difficult.
Simmons said that to run a police department, a town must have someone to hire officers and run background checks, buy insurance, join a local academy to have officers trained and purchase equipment.
“It’s $60,000 for one car,” Simmons said. “They would need to purchase a vehicle fleet.”
Firearms, bulletproof vests and police uniforms are also needed.
“A lot goes into it,” Simmons said. “There are many aspects to it.”
In Mount Crawford’s case, Simmons said contracting with Bridgewater is better for the town.
