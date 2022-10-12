Mount Crawford Town Council on Monday voted to use some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to give a $100 credit to each household’s utility bill.
The credit will be applied to the December billing, Town Manager Libby Clark said.
“It just gives back to the community, especially around Christmastime,” she said.
Council approved the action unanimously, Clark said. Council gave a $100 credit on bills last year.
“It’s always nice to give back to the citizens,” she said. “It was very well received last year, so why not do it again?”
The total cost of giving the credits is approximately $19,000, Clark said, which leaves the town with a remaining $150,000 in ARPA funding. Clark said that next year, council will consider and discuss other options to use the money.
“I know they have a couple ideas, but nothing set in stone yet,” she said.
Some ideas include signage at the town’s entrance and exit points, and traffic calming measures on Old Bridgewater Road, Clark said.
In other business, Clark told the council that the town had received another $100,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for its boat launch project.
The boat launch will be built along the North River, directly behind the town hall.
Clark said the boat launch will be completely funded through grants, which, in total, amount to $250,000.
