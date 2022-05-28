MOUNT CRAWFORD — During a public hearing Thursday, former Mount Crawford mayor Alfred Cook voiced some concerns regarding the town’s proposed $638,800 budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
An audit is not included in the budget, which Cook questioned due to federal American Rescue Plan Act money the town is receiving, and other proposed projects the town is undertaking, like the creation of its comprehensive plan and the upcoming boat launch.
“It’s only good business to have an audit,” Cook said.
Mayor Dennis Driver said Town Council “can certainly consider that for this budget.”
Cook also raised questions regarding the removal of a credit card line item on the town’s monthly financial report. Town Manager Libby Clark said credit card expenses are broken down into a category as to what the money was used for, and gave an example for a gas expense paid with the credit card to fall under the fuel category.
Clark said credit card expenses are paid monthly and all receipts are included.
Water and sewer incomes and expenses were other concerns Cook raised. According to the proposal, the town expects $130,000 for water, sewer and trash income for the 2023 fiscal year. Mount Crawford is proposing to spend $45,000 on water, $75,000 in infrastructure and $25,000 in sewer for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposal also maintains the town’s real estate tax rate at 7 cents for every $100 of assessed value. Cook questioned why this was, due to Rockingham County reassessments being so high this year. Other localities, like Grottoes and Timberville, lowered their real estate tax rates to lessen the burden on taxpayers, while other towns, like Broadway and Dayton, are proposing to keep the rate level.
The proposed budget is more than $100,000 than the adopted 2022 fiscal year budget. Cook asked what’s changed in the town since last year, to compensate the increase.
“Compared to where we were before, where things languished for years, things are actually getting done now,” said council member Neal Dillard.
Mount Crawford Town Council will consider adopting the budget at its June meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.