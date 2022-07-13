Growing up, Lynn Cameron worked on her family’s West Virginia farm and spent her free time playing with friends in the nearby forest.
That childhood outlet for play led to wilderness advocacy, and now Cameron, 73, of Mount Crawford, has received the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley’s 2022 Valley Treasure Award.
“I felt so honored,” Cameron said. “Surprised, but honored.”
Now in its second year, the Valley Treasure award recognizes local conservationists nominated by community members. Cameron has spent the past 40 years advocating for protection of public lands, and is the co-chair of Friends of the Shenandoah Mountain, a coalition working to protect and preserve Shenandoah Mountain in the George Washington National Forest.
“The Shenandoah Mountain has given me a lot back,” Cameron said. “Every time I come out here, I just feel renewed.”
In 1981, Cameron moved to the Shenandoah Valley to take a job at James Madison University as a reference librarian. She met her husband, Malcolm, and they began to hike local trails.
“My husband supports me throughout. I can’t imagine doing it without his support. We’re a good team,” she said.
The pair then got involved with the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and adopted their own sections of trail to maintain in the forest. She became co-chair of Friends of the Shenandoah Mountain in 2004.
“I did not think I was right to do this [as co-chair],” Cameron said. “I don’t see myself going and talking to stakeholders. But it was amazing. You just jump in and do it, learn from experience and I got advice to approach people and do things.”
With help from others, Cameron got more than 400 businesses, organizations, local governments and other groups to back a proposed 92,000-acre Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area in the George Washington National Forest. This process, she said, “worked out beautifully.”
“Opposite sides came together and agreed,” she said. “The strength of coming together is that we could help each other.”
Cameron said her background as a librarian assisted her when advocating to local groups. Through her presentations, she was able to express the need to keep ecosystems intact while balancing people’s needs to use the area for activities.
“This is the largest chunk of unfragmented land east of the Mississippi River,” Cameron said. “It plays an important role ecologically and will into the future.”
In March, Cameron and her organization’s advocacy paid off. U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner introduced legislation that would establish a scenic area through four wilderness areas in the George Washington National Forest — Skidmore Fork, Little River, Ramsey’s Draft and Lynn Hollow.
National scenic areas are designed to protect the scenic, historic and natural resources in specific areas, and allow uses such as outdoor recreational activities.
“That was a major milestone,” Cameron said.
Cameron said her work with the Shenandoah Mountain was something “worth dedicating myself to,” and thanked all the volunteers who have pushed her dream into a possible reality.
“It’s been a good use of my life to work on this,” she said. “It’s been rewarding.”
Tonight at 7 p.m., the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley will officially present the award to Cameron during a ceremony on Zoom. Steven David Johnson, a conservation photographer and professor of visual and communication arts at Eastern Mennonite University, will also be giving a presentation.
Registration for the virtual event is found on www.shenandoahalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.