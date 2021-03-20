You’ve never seen anyone so disappointed by a lack of bugs as the students of Mountain View Elementary School this time last year.
For months the young students had been hearing about the bug house that was going to be delivered to their school and placed in the outdoor garden. It was going to be a way to attract good bugs who are necessary for the health of a garden. And they’d be able to look at bugs.
But the pandemic happened, and before their bug house could be delivered just in time for the beginning of spring, the world and school shut down.
The idea for the bug house started back in February 2020. After school garden club instructors Rosemary Life, 4-H Youth Educator; Karen Thomsen, retired MVES principal; and kindergarten teacher Lisa Roeschley began planning to implement a bug house as part of the school’s Spring Garden Club sessions.
David Scott, building management Instructor at Massanutten Technical Center, was contacted and provided the support needed to bring the idea of adding a bug house to the school garden a reality. Recycled pallets were collected, ideas were shared and students went to work.
MTC had previously provided MVES with eight raised beds four years ago, said Roeschley. Four of the beds hold perennial plants and the other four are filled with tomatoes, zucchini, pumpkins and other produce that students could harvest in the fall.
Students were greatly anticipating the delivery of the bug house, which was set for March 17, 2020. The last day of school turned out to be March 13.
While there was initial disappointment, students were able to look forward to the arrival of the bug house again this year.
Moving forward to March 5, close to one year short of the original delivery date, Scott and his MTC students made a very special delivery to Mountain View Elementary School.
The bug house now has a permanent home in the school garden.
“It’s the perfect opportunity for outdoor learning to take place with students of all ages,” Roeschley said.
Although the bug house has been delivered, it currently is lacking bugs as it is still too cold for them to come out. But students are preparing the bug house by adding wet leaves, mud and sticks in between the slats of the house, which will be a perfect home for the bugs when they emerge once the weather becomes warmer.
Eventually the roof of the bug house will be covered in seedlings and succulents to give it a pop of color, said Roeschley, who found the idea for the bug house on Pinterst.
“They are very excited,” she said. “And so am I. I’m always looking for ways to expand our gardening efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.