While Autumn Pequignot was still teaching at Lacey Spring Elementary School, it was one of her missions to bring more agriculture to the classrooms. She started Ag-venture Day at the school, a daylong event that introduced elementary-aged students to all aspects of agriculture.
It was during this time that Pequignot connected a lot with area farmers and learned more about their important role in the community. Pequignot also spent time trying to find books on agriculture for her students to read but found that the information she was seeking to share wasn’t readily available for children.
“I mentioned to another teacher, ‘I think I’m going to write a book,’” Pequignot said. It was her intention to highlight the importance of farmers to a community. So Pequignot wrote “The Day the Farmers Quit” in fall of 2019.
Pequignot found an illustrator online to work with, Katie Fallahee, and a contest through a publishing company that would pick up and publish a winning children’s book. For this reason, Pequignot wrote, edited and had the book illustrated in a quick turnaround of only six weeks in order to meet the contest deadline.
However, when Pequignot began showing the book to friends and family they assured her that the book was really good and instead of entering it into a contest, she should self-publish. Pequignot did just that through Amazon.
According to Amazon, “The Day the Farmers Quit” is “about a child that wakes up to a world that is unlike anything he’s ever known. He panics when he realizes that the farmer and all of the things that he provides are gone. He sets out on a journey to bring the farmers back and to show them how much he and everyone else needs them. The child learns the importance of farmers and all that they provide for his family and community through this heartwarming tale.”
Now a kindergarten teacher at Mountain View Elementary School, Pequignot is about to publish her second children’s book, “The Day the Teachers Quit,” this fall. While a similar premise, the book has a different feel than her first book, Pequignot said.
“The one is about, no matter what is going on in the big wide world, there is one thing that holds true, that teachers are there for your children,” Pequignot said. It’s something that, as both a teacher and a mom, gives her comfort.
The reception from her first book spurred her to publish the second, which she actually wrote around the same time as “The Day the Farmers Quit.” People from all over the country have contacted Pequignot to tell her that they have “Farmers” in their classrooms, or that it’s going to be a part of the agriculture curriculum for their school division.
She hopes that readers take away from “Farmers” a “better appreciation for what farmers do.” When “Teachers” comes out she hopes people will take away that “the reason that teachers are in the classroom is that they love children, and that they will do anything to help them to grow and succeed.”
“The Day the Farmers Quit” is available on Amazon and “The Day the Teachers Quit” will be available on Amazon in early fall.
