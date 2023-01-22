MASSANUTTEN — The Massanutten Property Owners Assocation supports the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors' intent to purchase the water and sewer system on the Massanutten Mountain, according to a resolution adopted by its board of directors on Saturday.
The county Board of Supervisors, and the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority — which is set up as the members of the board of county supervisors but as a separate, independent board — will consider a resolution Wednesday authorizing county administrator Stephen King to offer $25.8 million to purchase the system.
The county's draft resolution was first tabled by board members in December, and officials took no action after an hourlong closed session meeting earlier this month.
The endorsement from the Massanutten Property Owners Association states that for decades, Massanutten property owners have been subjected to "unreasonably high" water and sewer rates combined with "frequent service disruptions and lack of proper investment in capital replacement."
It states that the Massanutten Public Service Corporation, the service provider and a State Corporation Commission regulated entity, has "utterly failed to come to terms" with real property owners and water and sewer customers.
The Massanutten Property Owners Association's Board of Directors has heard calls for action by property owners and rate payers in the past, the resolution states, and has fought several instances of repeated requests for unsubstantiated rate increases, thus falling on property owners disproportionately.
"...[I]n addition to the incredibly burdensome rates, MPSC also has established a record of routine major service disruptions through the lack of adequate pressure throughout various main lines, repeated leaks, and substandard brownish water..." the resolution states.
Both the Massanutten Property Owners Assocation and Great Eastern Resort Corp., the owners and operators of Massanutten Resort, have advocated for the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to intervene on their behalf, following insufficient response by the Massanutten Public Service Corporation, according to the resolution.
In 2020, the county formed the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority, for the purpose of, the resolution states, the "acquisition ... [and] operation ... of a water system and a sewer system ... for the area known of as the Massanutten community, and currently served by the Massanutten Public Service Corporation ..."
The county moving forward with the offer "...would be in the long-term interests of its property owners to better address and remedy the multitude of operational, rate, and service deficiencies experienced as customers of the existing MPSC," the resolution states.
"Be it further resolved, the MPOA Board of Directors supports the County's pursuit of the necessary legal means to acquire the MPSC system should this offer be declined," the resolution states.
Status
At Saturday's meeting, County Attorney Tom Miller said that debt service on the appraisal value of $25.8 million, plus the County's estimation of costs to operate the system, are projected to total no more than, and probably less than, what Massanutten water and sewer users are paying now in monthly bills.
He said Massanutten water and sewer users would bring the money, and Rockingham County would bring the statutory power to acquire the system and operate it. The county would also be able to exercise eminent domain, if necessary.
To date, Rockingham County has advanced a little more than $385,000 to the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority for engineers, appraisers, and lawyers, and anticipates spending up to $1 million.
Only people in the area of the authority would pay the costs and expenses of the system, county officials said.
Representatives with the Massanutten Public Service Corporation have said they are not willing to sell the company, and that they will use every resource it can to protect its property and the right to provide water and wastewater services to its customers in Massanutten.
Reached Saturday, Massanutten Public Service Corporation President Dana Hill said that position has not changed. Regarding the property owners association's resolution, Hill said there's still many unanswered questions.
"Does every property owner on that mountain understand what the board has obligated them to?" Hill said.
The Massanutten Public Service Corporation refutes claims made by county officials at its Dec. 14 meeting, about statements it said were made "without any context, about the quality of water, system reliability, and response to our customers," according to a Jan. 11 letter Hill wrote to county supervisors.
Water delivered to customers meets or exceeds quality standards set by state and federal authorities, Massanutten Public Service Corporation officials have said, and is investing money to improve the system. Staff strives to respond to, and resolve all customer concerns, quickly, representatives said.
"We realize Rockingham County is asking customers to contact them with any issue or concern related to Massanutten Public Service Corporation in an effort to characterize our water quality, system reliability and customer response in a bad light," Hill's letter said. "Accusations without any context are in no one's best interest. I respectfully request that you provide us with all concerns, and we will address them as always."
Hill said Saturday that the Massanutten Public Service Corporation is committed to providing the best service it can to its customers. He said they are willing to meet with property owners to discuss solutions to improve. Last year, the Massanutten Public Service Corporation received 77 service or quality-related calls — representing 3.6% of its total customer base — and Hill said those concerns were addressed quickly. He said they can't fix what they're not made aware of.
He also questioned the rate structure, and how the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority can charge customers for legal fees without any customers currently on the system. He said the Massanutten Public Service Corporation believes, based on historical knowledge, that the purchase price determined by a court will be more than the $25.8 million that the county may offer.
Miller said because the Massanutten Public Service Corporation is an unwilling seller, the county can expect to enter the condemnation process. If the Massanutten Public Service Corporation rejects the offer, the Board of Supervisors can then authorize staff to file a condemnation petition in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
If a court rules a purchase price close to the county’s appraisal, Massanutten property owners’ bills should not increase, Miller said. A much higher purchase price determined by the court would then require a larger bond issuance on the county’s end, Miller said, resulting in greater debt service and higher monthly bills. Massanutten water and sewer users will then have to decide if they want to pay higher monthly bills to the authority to purchase the system or continue to pay the rates set by the Massanutten Public Service Corporation.
If the county were to begin the condemnation litigation process but pull out at any time, Massanutten water and sewer users would be ordered to pay the Massanutten Public Service Corporation’s costs and expenses of litigation, Miller said.
King said if acquired, the county has the economy and scale to operate the system.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority are scheduled to meet Wednesday at 6 p.m.
