Community Day at Massanutten Technical Center has historically been a chance for the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities to come together to learn about the programs offered by the center and to celebrate the hundreds of high school students who attend.
Last year was the first year that the celebration, which always included musical acts, food and other entertainment, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the hope that come June of this year enough people would have received the COVID-19 vaccine that the annual celebration could take place. But based on current COVID-19 cases, Gov. Ralph Northam's orders on gatherings, and the slower than expected rollout of vaccines, a large-scale gathering is not going to be possible, MTC Director Kevin Hutton said.
"We just don't think we can have the event we would like to have," Hutton said. "But we thought, 'What can we do to get these students some celebration?'"
MTC graduates more students every year than any city or county high school, with between 380 and 400 graduates.
Hutton has been inspired all year by the resilience of his students to adapt to a learning environment that is unprecedented.
"I'm so proud of our students. They are not complaining. They are not making excuses. They are excited to be here," Hutton said.
With that in mind, Hutton, with the support of both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County administrators and school boards, contacted the representatives of Nashville-based country music artist Craig Morgan to see if something could be arranged to give MTC grads a "night to remember." Morgan was set to headline last year's event.
On Thursday, MTC will combine its graduation ceremonies and the MTC Concert Series. It will hold graduation ceremonies at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. Following the ceremony, starting at 7 p.m., County Line, a local favorite, and Morgan will perform for students, families and staff. The concert will be free for all attending.
"These students, and our staff, deserve this reward, and we are happy to be able to provide it for them," Hutton said.
The free event is being provided thanks to corporate partners that have been willing to move on from the originally planned Community Day to this celebration for students.
If there are other members of the community or businesses that would like to participate in making this event happen, the MTC website has a link to a corporate partnership form. Interested parties can contact Hutton directly at 540-434-5961.
