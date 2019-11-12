A two-part series highlighting historic homes in the Plains District ventures into the 1800s as part of the Plains District Memorial Museum’s latest exhibit.
Helen Smith, the museum’s board chair, said the exhibit is a continuation of an exhibit that opened in December 2018, “Old Houses (1700-1800) Still Standing in Plains District.”
The latest installment, “Selected Old Houses Still Standing in Plains District, 1800-1900,” will feature more than 20 houses, Smith said.
Smith has been volunteering at the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville since 2005, when she moved back to the area from Maryland. She, along with six committee members, meet once a year to plan exhibits.
The committee created the "Old Houses" exhibit to extend former Timberville Mayor “Mac” McCauley’s vision of shining a light on the history and artifacts that can be forgotten.
Smith said the selection was based on the uniqueness and accessibility of the houses' history.
The first part of the series featured 20 homes with documentation to prove their authenticity. The oldest homes featured in the exhibit were built around 1750 and include the oldest house in Timberville.
Similar to part one, the new exhibit will feature displays including current and historical photographs, a brief history of the house, artifacts if available and the location of the house, Smith said.
The exhibit will also feature pieces from the Lois Rhodes Collection of 19th century pottery made by Strasburg potters and other local artists.
Visitors will be able to view artifacts displayed at the museum throughout the year during a visit to the free exhibit. The museum is at 176 N. Main St., Timberville.
