As COVID-19 cases keep rising and regional transmission rates remain high, Shenandoah National Park has reinstituted a mandatory mask policy at all of its buildings.
The policy became effective Monday, according to a press release from the National Park Service.
The NPS is collaborating with the U.S. Public Health Service to make decisions about COVID-19 based on the latest science, the release states.
“We monitor local community levels and respond when transmission levels are high,” Superintendent Pat Kenney says in the release. “The trigger to require masking is when the majority of the counties that the Park resides in move into high transmission status.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels are released weekly and adjustments in park requirements will be made accordingly.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,561 new COVID-19 cases statewide along with 62 new cases in the Central Shenandoah Health District and 30 new cases in the Lord Fairfax Health District.
Shenandoah National Park stretches across eight counties, six of which have high transmission levels as of Thursday, when the CDC updates its site. Warren, Page, Augusta, Rappahannock, Madison and Albemarle counties have high rates of transmission, while Rockingham and Greene counties have medium rates.
Across the commonwealth, all counties have a medium or high transmission rate, as of Thursday, except for those in Northern Virginia, Virginia Beach, parts of the Hampton Roads area and Brunswick and Greensville counties. The Eastern Shore has a medium level.
Until further notice, all park visitors and staff older than 2 “must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service, including, but not limited to, park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants,” the Shenandoah National Park release says.
“Masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face,” it states. “Masks not designed to be protective, masks with ventilation valves, and face shields do not meet the requirement.”
For more information, visit nps.gov/shen. Visitors to the park are asked to follow signs and instructions from park staff and volunteers.
For COVID-19 info, go to tinyurl.com/transmission-rates or tinyurl.com/local-cases.
