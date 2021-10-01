A near miss between a Rockingham County Public Schools student getting off a bus and a car breaking the law has the division revisiting the issue of installing cameras on buses.
School Board member Jackie Lohr brought the incident to the full board’s attention, according to Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. Scheikl said the student was unharmed, but it was a “close call.” A school bus driver was able to stop the student from crossing the street after seeing a car passing the bus, which had its stop arm deployed.
It’s a problem that school divisions across the country face. But student safety is not a matter that RCPS takes lightly, Scheikl said, and he is working with the School Board and the director of transportation to see if cameras can be purchased and added to at least some buses.
Currently, only one RCPS bus has a camera.
“Bus drivers are already having to look after a bus full of students and students crossing the street,” Scheikl said. It’s unreasonable to expect drivers to also make a mental note of an offending car that’s passing illegally, he said.
While purchasing cameras would be expensive and some older buses cannot support the technology, it would mostly be a one-time, upfront cost with replacements as needed.
Scheikl is planning to work with the director of transportation, Jeremy Mason, on options first before discussing costs.
“He’s very knowledgeable about this,” Scheikl said.
In 2013, Rockingham County Public Schools entered a contract with Arizona-based RedFlex Traffic Systems to install cameras on buses.
The cameras on the stop arms recorded drivers ignoring the stop signs, and video was sent to RedFlex’s headquarters in Phoenix for evaluation. RedFlex then sent potential violations to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for further review, which gave RedFlex the OK to send citations to motorists that deputies determined to have broken the law.
RCPS suspended the contract in 2014, citing problems with the company’s operations.
