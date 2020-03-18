Laura Harpine has seen a lot. Nearly 50 decades in teaching will do that to you.
For the last 49 years she has been a teacher of students and a teacher of teachers in Rockingham County.
Harpine didn’t plan to teach for almost 50 years, but when she approached that milestone she thought “why not?” However, the need for a hip replacement is going to keep her at 49.
But another recognition is sending her into retirement with as much of a bang. Harpine was recently recognized with the Mary Margaret Scobey Award by the International Technology and Engineering Association for her many years and demonstrated dedication to elementary school technology education.
“I’m very pleased. It’s a nice way to end my career,” she said. The award was presented this past weekend at a conference in Baltimore. Amid the concerns over the spread of COVID-19, a friend attended the conference and accepted the award on Harpine’s behalf.
Harpine began teaching in Rockingham County after she graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1971. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher after seeing her father and uncle in the profession.
She grew up in Rockingham County just outside of Dayton, so when it came time to choose a school division to work in, that seemed the obvious choice.
She began teaching at Grottoes Elementary School, which would become South River Elementary School. After a year and a half she was given the opportunity, thanks to federal grant money, to spend three years working with other teachers on how to teach technology.
What would become STEM looked a lot different in the early 70s, Harpine said.
“It was not common, especially at the elementary level,” she said of the field she ended up spending her career teaching in. “I’m thrilled to have seen it evolve and to have been a part of it.”
Harpine would spend the next 40 years working with elementary school children across the school division. She is concluding her teaching career, at least her full-time teaching career, as a “Challenge” teacher working with gifted students Ottobine Elementary School and Fulks Run Elementary School.
When Harpine teaches STEM she emphasizes that technology does not have to equal electronics.
Among Harpine’s accomplishments, she’s proud of her involvement in bringing the Children’s Engineering Convention to different cities across the commonwealth every year. She’s also responsible for editing the STEM Teacher’s Guide that is published every year through the Department of Education and is available for free to teachers.
