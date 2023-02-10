BROADWAY — Ronald Darr and his neighbors love the scenic views and natural beauty that living in northern Rockingham County, off of Mayland Road, provides.
What they don’t love is the trash and debris between the Mauzy container site and the Broadway town line that ends up in their yards.
Darr, who has lived on Mayland Road since 2001, said he picks up trash in his yard every day the container site is open. He said there's been a huge increase in large bags of household trash on his section of Mayland Road — vehicles run the bags over, causing them to break open and scatter debris in the yards.
The items aren't being thrown out of vehicles, but rather, bags fly out of truck beds driving on Va. 259, Darr said. Some items he and his neighbors have had to pick up include bottles, bags, wrappers and even tires.
He has contacted both county officials and the sheriff's office to try to correct the problem, suggesting the county place signs at container sites reminding people to load trash properly, display public service announcements and flyers, and perhaps have a rotating sheriff's deputy at container sites for enforcement.
"I would like to see something done that gets people more aware and more responsible," said Mayland Road resident Owen Miller.
County Response
The roadway trash issue isn't restricted to the Mauzy container site, officials say. Virginia Department of Transportation Residency Administrator Don Komara said at Wednesday's Board of Supervisors meeting that crews were recently picking up trash on roads leading up to the Rockingham County Landfill.
"It's reasonable to say these issues arise time to time all over the county," said Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
In addition to the landfill and the Mauzy location, Rockingham County operates container sites in Bergton, Elkton, Grottoes and the Ottobine area. Hutcheson said the weeks after Christmas seemed to have the most trash, due to the holiday season.
Sheriff's deputies went out to respond to concerns, Hutcheson said, and were able to find package labels and identifications where trash was blown off. He said sheriff's deputies followed up with the identifications they found and talked with people to let them know that not all of their trash made it to the container site, and to be more mindful in how they pack their trash. When contacted, people seemed apologetic, Hutcheson said.
"It doesn't seem to be deliberate or intentional," Hutcheson said.
He said the sheriff's office coordinates with the court services unit for the litter control program, which they try to do during high volume times, like Christmas.
He reminded people traveling on all roadways to "be mindful and deliberate in how you're packing that trash."
County public works director Philip Rhodes said the county is planning to put up signs at the landfill and container sites reminding people to load their trash correctly. Even though people will already be at the container site when they see it, the sign may remind them to pack their trash properly in the future, he said.
"If we catch a couple of people, it's better than none," Rhodes said.
He said the county is also working on having public service announcements online in the future, reminding people on how to load their trash.
When loading trash to take it to the container site, people should use "anything that has weight to hold it down," Rhodes said. He's found that tarps, plywood and bungees seem to work best.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dewey Ritchie said the issue doesn't seem to be intentional, and hopes that people might stop and think before loading their trash in the future.
"We all want our roads to be clean, to be pleasant to drive on, without trash blowing around," Ritchie said.
Neighbors Plea
With the packaging and wrapping that comes with Valentine's Day approaching, neighbors of container sites also ask those headed to dispose trash at the sites to load their trash properly. Neighbors are "just fed up," Darr said.
"That is what we're going through every day," Darr said, while scrolling through pictures on his iPad of trash scattered in his front yard the morning of Dec. 27. "I pick up trash every day."
He cited VDOT data from 2017 where approximately 9,000 cars travel down his stretch of Mayland Road. Now, that number has increased.
He also cited state and county codes where loads must prevent contents escaping.
"No person shall transport any garbage, trash or any other waste or refuse substance upon the public highways in the County in an open or uncovered vehicle unless such solid waste is transported in a covered container or bag designed for such purpose," the county's code of ordinances reads, in part.
Picking up the trash could also be a health issue, neighbors say. They say they've had to pick up baby diapers and spit bottles. Neighbors also have farm animals and pets; they say they've been fortunate the trash hasn't been a problem for their animals, but it could be.
"I think it's just awareness," said Mayland Road resident Nicole West. "If we want action to be taken, we have to be active. We clean up, but we shouldn't have to."
West said she's only seen one person retrieve their lost trash, which proves that there are people willing to pick up after themselves.
"I just hope people be conscientious of the fact that things need to be sealed when you're going to the dump," she said.
Darr noted that as Rockingham County continues to bolster its economic development and tourism efforts, trash located on the side of the roads isn't a good look.
"Is that what you want your Valley to look like?" West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.