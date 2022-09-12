ELKTON — Most everyone remembers where they were during the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, but others, like retired Lt. Col. Jeff Juhnke, say they will never forget what they were doing on that day.
At Elkton’s Stonewall Memorial Park on Sunday, Juhnke recalled his story as a 9/11 survivor, working at the Pentagon, to a group of about 75 people during the town’s annual Patriot Day service.
“My last day to be in the Pentagon was supposed to be 11 September, 2001,” Juhnke, of Alexandria, said. “But it didn’t turn out that way.”
Like previous days, his job that morning was to prepare briefing books for U.S. officials. While doing so, he heard that a “small plane” hit the World Trade Center in New York, and while it initially appeared to be a freak accident, Juhnke monitored the situation with his colleagues.
Moments later, he looked up at the TV and saw the second tower get hit.
“And I was like, ‘Well, this is no accident,’” he said. “This is meaning that our nation is now under attack and we’re going to be at war, probably for a long time.”
Juhnke said his military training kicked in, and he thought that the Pentagon would be the next target. Just before 9:45 a.m., Flight 77 circled over Washington, D.C., before crashing into the Pentagon, killing 125 military personnel and civilians and the 64 people aboard the plane.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Juhnke was in a secured room when the Pentagon was hit, and he said he didn’t hear or see the collision until he saw it on the news.
Once he got out of the building, he encountered some Marines at the nearby child development center, which was also being evacuated. While the west side of the Pentagon was engulfed in flames, Juhnke and some others began to move mobile playpens of children to a safer location, away from the Pentagon.
“I will never forget parents screaming, looking for their kids,” Juhnke said. “And this one lieutenant commander, she ran out of her shoes looking for her kid.”
As parents began to pick up their children, Juhnke said he walked to Lady Bird Johnson Park to connect with others who had evacuated the Pentagon, and to be accounted for. He took a taxi home, because he left his keys in the building.
He said that once he returned home, he immediately got the American flag and put it on his doorstep. Then, he began to check the 32 messages on his answering machine and tried to get in touch with his wife, Jenny, who was also working in Washington, D.C.
“A couple hours later, Jenny rolls up in a taxi, and I ran outside to greet her, and we embraced,” Juhnke said. “And she said she knew that I was OK when she saw that American flag out in front of our town house.”
Due to the nature of his job, Juhnke was one of the few individuals allowed into the Pentagon on Sept. 12 to work.
“When we got in the car to drive to the Pentagon along [the George Washington Memorial Parkway], every 10 feet, there was an American flag,” Juhnke said. “And I never felt the urge of patriotism so intensely as that morning on the 12th, going into work, into a building that’s still on fire and still a terrorist target.”
Juhnke noted that some fact-checkers deny the rescue at the child day care center ever happened. But, through online research, Juhnke was able to connect with two sisters who were in the day care center at the time.
Last year, Hanna and Heather Born were featured in national news, where they shared their story of being in the day care center during 9/11. Now, the sisters serve in the military.
“I salute all the people who are constantly working to protect our nation from harm, and I will never forget 9/11,” Juhnke said.
Following Juhnke’s testimony, Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden, council member Phillip “Rick” Workman, police officer Craig Lam and Elkton residents Megan Davidson and Dee Martin read names of 65 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11.
The town of Elkton has held a Sept. 11 service for the past 13 years, and Elkton’s Stonewall Memorial Park is home to a first responders memorial that includes an I-beam from the World Trade Center.
Sunday’s event was the town’s second time participating in the Flag of Honor Across America program, as one of 75 communities nationwide to read names of people who died during the attacks.
Gooden presented Jeff and Jenny Juhnke with the flag of honor from the nationwide program. The flag the town had last year was framed and on display at the pavilion.
“You’ve got something very special here in your community,” Jenny Juhnke said.
