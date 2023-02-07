MCGAHEYSVILLE — There were not a lot of scenarios that allowed students to be safely in the classroom during 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those that managed to remain in a physical classroom, the learning loss was far less than for those students who had to learn virtually for up to a year and a half.
Eric McKee's son was enrolled in a cooperative forest school in Alexandria when the pandemic closed schools. After a few short weeks of virtual learning, McKee's son was back to in-person learning. His school, River Farm Forest School, was largely outdoors, where social distancing and an open-air environment provided a safe way to gather.
"It has been very beneficial for him," McKee said of the forest school that his son, now 8, has been attending for the last four years. "We were especially grateful to have it when [the pandemic] happened."
The experience changed something for McKee and his wife, Janeth, who was a full-time Spanish teacher at River Farm Forest School. It made the McKee's deeply consider what they wanted to do moving forward.
The demand for forest schools and schools with similar formats has grown exponentially recently.
Despite it's simplicity, the concept of formalized outdoor schooling is relatively new. Humans have been learning within nature since the beginning of time, but the concept of the forest school did not originate until the middle of the 20th century, according to Growing Wild Forest School in Asheville. The world's first known forest school was founded in Denmark in the early 1950s.
The first known modern forest school in the United States was not founded until 1996 in California. The 2005 best-selling book, “Last Child in the Woods" by Richard Louv helped popularize the idea that children should spend as much time as possible in the outdoors and caused a resurgence in environmental education.
Between 2016 and 2017, the U.S. saw a 66 percent increase in the number of registered outdoor preschools and kindergartens. There are an estimated 240 nature preschools in the States, although they aren’t operationally identical.
Due to the increase in demand, the McKees decided to found their own forest school in Harrisonburg. Edson Forest School, based in McGaheysville, will open this fall.
McKee decided during the pandemic to quit his job as an accountant and fully commit to education. He was able to complete a career change course of study in education. McKee is from Harrisonburg, so when deciding on an area to start their forest school, the Valley was an obvious choice.
"I always intended to come back," McKee said. "It's a beautiful area and we're learning from folks their desire to have an outdoorsy place for school."
McKee said that the interest has been great and at this point it's "too late to turn back."
The forest school will be housed in an refurbished single-family home. McKee is hoping for two classes of 10 students. One class will be for grades kindergarten through third grade, and will be for grades 4th through 6th.
The school day will begin with yoga and morning meetings in the refurbished garage, which will be a group learning space. More traditional classroom time will take place following that and will focus on math and language arts based on homeschool curricula.
After recess and lunch, students will spend the rest of the day outside. The focus will be on exploration, primitive skills, and group projects, McKee said.
"It's going to be focused on experiential learning and we're going to let the kids set their own ideas," for what they want to learn about, McKee said.
In addition, three days a week students will have Spanish class from a fluent Spanish teacher, Janeth McKee.
Offering Spanish has been one of the biggest draws for families, along with the outdoor setting and the sense of community that Edson Forest School will provide.
"I think we are aiming to build that sense of community and respect and project-based learning. And we're very receptive to [students'] choice of learning and critical thinking," McKee said. "We want them to come out of this will not just rote memorization but the ability to think for themselves."
To learn more about Edson Forest School go to edsonforestschool.com/.
A very interesting story and a very good piece of writing, Ms. Williams. [thumbup]
