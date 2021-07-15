The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new guidance for mask-wearing in schools, but it might be more complicated than it seems.
On Friday, the CDC recommended that anyone fully vaccinated does not need to wear a face mask while in school buildings.
Currently, the vaccine is available to anyone 12 years old and up. Every high school student is eligible for the vaccine. But approximately one-third of middle school students, who enter middle school at ages 10 or 11, are not eligible.
If there are students or staff members at middle schools not wearing masks, it could put those who have to wear a mask at risk, said Oskar Scheikl, Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent.
Scheikl also brought up the issue at the high school level of verifying vaccination status.
“We can’t ask, so do we use the honor system?” Scheikl said.
Students who aren’t vaccinated but claim to be could put themselves and their peers at risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus.
With the CDC guidance being so new, Scheikl said conversations haven’t happened yet about how they will affect what school looks like this fall. But those conversations will take place over the next few weeks, he said.
What is known about the upcoming school year for RCPS and Harrisonburg City Public Schools is that it will be five days a week and in person. Mitigation strategies will continue at the elementary school level, as there is currently no vaccine approved for children of elementary school age.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said that he expects COVID-19 vaccinations to open up to younger children in the coming months.
He said in May that children at least as young as 4 “would likely be able to get vaccinated by the time we reach the end of calendar year 2021 and at the latest, into the first quarter of 2022.”
A request for information on the topic of mask-wearing in light of new CDC guidelines from Harrisonburg City Public Schools was not answered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.