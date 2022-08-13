Keely Hinkle had one arm filled with stuffed animals and papers, and the other pushing a crate full of school supplies as she was leaving the Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc. supply depot on Friday.
Hinkle is a new educator who will be teaching first grade at John Wayland Elementary School in Bridgewater in a little over a week. She wants to make sure her classroom is a welcoming spot for her new youngsters. And she’s already spent over $1,000 of her own money to decorate it and supply it.
Friday was a chance for the new teachers of Rockingham County to do a little “classroom” shopping thanks to the REFI supply depot, which is open at various times throughout the year.
Hinkle is one of about 130 new teachers, counselors, psychiatrists and liaisons for Rockingham County Public Schools this year. About 50 of them are first-year teachers like Hinkle.
She just moved to the area from Morgantown, W.Va., where she graduated from West Virginia University. Both of her brothers were born in Harrisonburg, so Hinkle was familiar with the area but still getting her feet under her.
All new RCPS teachers spent Thursday and Friday in new teacher orientation at Broadway High School.
Hinkle said everyone has been welcoming and helpful, which she appreciates being new to the area and profession. All new teachers are paired up with a mentor who will be with them throughout their first year.
“I’ve already texted my mentor five questions, and she go back to me so fast,” Hinkle said.
New teachers receive a variety of training during their on-boarding as part of new teacher orientation, said Katie LaPira, coordinator of community outreach and recruitment.
Over the two days, new teachers heard from Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, who walked them through how the school division is run and welcomed them. They received legal training and training on their benefits and pay.
Teachers then had breakout sessions with many of the Central Office supervisors, such as elementary education, reading specialists, fine arts, special education, health and physical education, English learners, and some career and technical education, LaPira said.
New teacher orientation is important anywhere, but it is especially important for a large school division like Rockingham County because it gives new teachers a chance to see aspects of the bigger picture.
“It’s important that they feel welcome,” LaPira said. “And to meet these people and start building those relationships.”
The 2022-23 school year will begin for Rockingham County Public Schools on Aug. 24.
