The Plains District Memorial Museum opened a new exhibit featuring decorative baskets from the Shenandoah Valley.
The exhibit, Painted and Decorated Valley Baskets, features the collection of Mike Wean of New Market. Baskets date from the late 1800s to early 1900s, many of which are from basket weavers in Shenandoah, Rockingham and Page counties.
The exhibit will be on display through June.
The museum is located at 176 N Main St. in Timberville and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.
