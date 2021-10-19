Before Timberville Town Council voted to offer new incentives for all future vacant positions in August, Police Chief J.R. Dodd had a difficult time finding a candidate to hire as a full-time police officer.
The department advertised for the position on two separate occasions — both receiving zero applicants, Dodd said.
It wasn’t until after the new incentives were announced that interest began to funnel in.
“We received 10 applicants after the incentives went out,” Dodd said.
The new incentives were put in place to allow the town to be more competitive with other localities and agencies when trying to attract future employees.
The incentives for the police officer position include a $1,500 signing bonus, a base starting pay of $45,000 for certified officers, individual medical insurance paid by the town and a $1 per hour pay differential for night shift workers.
The town also offered affordable family insurance for new officers after Town Council agreed to pay for half the employee’s family insurance and pay for each officer’s annual dues for the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which costs roughly $235.
Other benefits included college tuition assistance, an $800 medical flex account for those not using family insurance, a paid gym membership and use of force training four times a year.
Dodd told Town Council members how the new incentives aided in the police department’s search for a new officer during its meeting Thursday, and shared news the town had been waiting to hear for several months.
“After struggling to get applications for the job opening we had, we finally ended up with a handful of good applicants that made picking someone challenging,” he said. “We had some good options and we ended up hiring a young man from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Luke Paczewski.”
Paczewski started the full-time position on Oct. 1. Dodd said Paczewski was with the Harrisonburg Police Department for one year before accepting the Timberville position.
During an interview with the Daily News-Record on Monday, Dodd said four candidates were interviewed for the position but only one stood out among the rest — Paczewski.
While Paczewski was attending Bridgewater College, he volunteered with the Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad, which gave him experience working in a small community, Dodd said.
After graduating, Paczewski went to the Harrisonburg Police Department and learned the job in a busier environment.
“We got the best of both worlds,” Dodd said Monday.
By having the additional incentives in place, new employees can learn how Timberville is a great environment to work in while getting extra perks, Dodd said.
“It’s easy to get people to stay here,” he said.
Dodd said the downside to having the incentives is competing with neighboring jurisdictions for hardworking employees.
“It’s unfortunate we have to compete with each other for a good candidate,” he said. “We are competing for each other’s employees.”
Dodd said he is happy to have Paczewski be a part of the Timberville Police Department team, adding that he is a community-minded person and will be a great fit for the town.
