Matt Cross officially took over as the newest Rockingham County School Board member representing District 3 on Jan. 1. His first School Board meeting will be on Monday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
During the meeting, a new chairperson and vice chairperson will be nominated and voted on. Renee Reed was the outgoing chairwoman. She did not seek re-election to the board. Cross is taking over her seat on the board.
Jackie Lohr, representing District 1, is the outgoing vice chairwoman. Lohr sought re-election to the board this past November and beat out a write-in candidate.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the School Board will have a public hearing on the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year operating budget. The public will have a chance to weigh in on what they would like to see in a school budget, or what they would like to see removed from the budget. Comments will be taken into consideration when Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, along with senior staff, puts together a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The School Board will also discuss the creation of an academic calendar for the the 2022-23 school year and will include a timeline for accomplishing that task. The School Board is slated to approve a 2022-23 school calendar at a meeting on Feb. 28.
In addition, the School Board will hear a COVID-19 update from Scheikl.
Students returned to school on Tuesday amidst the current surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of the omicron variant. It remains to be seen how much of an impact this surge will have on students and employees.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. and can also be viewed online. A link to the meeting will appear on the School Board’s website prior to the start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.