Vaccines have been at the forefront of national and international news this year as the various COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out to more and more individuals.
But before the pandemic even hit the United States, Virginia lawmakers were reworking state requirements for student immunizations to align with guidelines from the Centers for Disease and Prevention, which have been in place for years, said Marshall Vogt, an epidemiologist for the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia House Bill 1090 amends the minimum vaccination requirements for attendance at a public or private elementary, middle or secondary school, child care center, nursery school, family day care home or developmental center.
The bill was sponsored by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam on April 22. The new immunization requirements will go into affect on July 1, and impact students entering into different grade levels this fall.
The first new requirement is for children 18 months of age, and will only affect young children wanting to enter a daycare at an early age, Vogt said.
Children aged 18 months will be required to get the rotavirus vaccine. Rotaviruses are the most common cause of diarrhoeal disease among infants and young children. Nearly every child in the world is infected with a rotavirus at least once by the age of 5 and it can cause serious complications in infants, Vogt said.
The next new vaccine requirement will be for Hepatitis A.
"There was a pretty substantial outbreak of Hepatitis A in Virginia a few years ago," Vogt said.
The first Hep A vaccine is required for children 12 months and older, and the series needs to be completed for students entering kindergarten. Hep A is transmitted through close contact, making immunization before kindergarten important.
Students who are not entering kindergarten this fall will not need to have Hep A vaccines. They will be "grandfathered in," Vogt said. So if you have a second grader who does not have the Hep A vaccine, although it is recommended, they will not be required to retroactively get it.
"There is a cohorting effect," Vogt said. "So it's not going to affect a good swath of students, but it will over time."
The next vaccine requirement is for students entering seventh grade and it is the HPV vaccine. Until this year, the vaccine was required for females, but not for males, as it was once prescribed for the prevention of cervical cancer. But research has shown that the vaccine prevents against other cancers as well that can occur in the head and the neck, as well as penile cancer, Vogt said.
And lastly, students entering seventh grade will be required to get the meningococcal vaccine, which protects against spiral meningitis. A second dose of the vaccine is required by the time the student enters 12th grade.
Prior to this, the vaccine was recommended for students before the entered college, as they would be living among a greater number of students, Vogt said. But the CDC changed its recommendation based on research that showed getting the vaccine in two doses, and earlier, better equipped the immune system to defend against the virus.
Parents do have options for opting out. If a student can't get a vaccine for medical reasons, such as an allergy or underlying condition, a medical opt out can be acquired from a doctor. A parent can also opt out for religious reasons. This requires notarized documentation of the request, Vogt said.
The only exception is the HPV vaccine. Parents can choose not to have their child immunized against it and notification of any kind is not required. The reasoning for that being, the virus, which is sexually transmitted, isn't something that a child would pick up at school, Vogt said.
Vogt emphasized this is the not the first time Virginia lawmakers have passed legislation to align vaccine requirements with CDC guidelines, and that it is not a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
