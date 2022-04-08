The mascot for Fred FEST, a music festival in Singers Glen, is the body of a merman with the face of Fred Ostlund.
Local father to four and grandfather to many more, Ostlund founded a Christmas tree and sheep farm with his wife, Buffy Ostlund, after they bought a farmhouse and land in Singers Glen in the 1980s.
“We had to do something with the land,” Buffy Ostlund said. “It just gets overgrown. Also, you have to have some kind of agricultural operation or else you just get hit with taxes.”
Fred Ostlund, a simple, quiet man who loves music, was the inspiration to Maureen Ward, his daughter, for creating a new music festival on part of the family’s 100-acre farm. Ward said she thought it would be funny to draw so much attention to her dad, since he is a quiet person who stays out of the spotlight.
Each year, the small music festival founded in 2020 designs a T-shirt combining Fred Ostlund’s face with a different mythical creature.
“It’s become a point of anticipation at each annual festival,” Ward said in an email. “What will Fred be this year?”
Ward, along with Ostlund’s other three children, grew up on the family farm and were home-schooled by Buffy Ostlund, while Fred Ostlund worked long shifts at a job. Everyone pitched in to help raise sheep, which Buffy Ostlund said she picked to raise because they are somewhat manageable.
Though living in the country, raising sheep and selling Christmas trees sounds like an idyllic simple life, Buffy Ostlund shook her head at that idea.
“Oh boy, that’s not it. It’s been really hard work,” Buffy Ostlund said. “I mentioned earlier that I home-schooled the kids for eight years. That was hugely taxing. We did Christmas trees and sheep because those were things that [I] could do. My husband worked shift work.”
Though times weren’t always easy, the four kids stuck together. Though the next generation of Ostlunds moved throughout the region, they’d reunite each year at the Red Wing Roots Music Festival to camp and catch up.
“A lot of the kids’ friends that we’ve now known for decades come back with their kids, so it’s a real extended thing,” Buffy Ostlund said.
The next generation of Ostlunds are reimagining the purpose of the farm, drawing guests not only for Fred FEST but also for a backyard concert series on the property, which benefits local charities.
“The kids grew up on the farm. They grew up working. And they grew up not liking working on the farm,” Buffy Ostlund said. “It’s really nice and gratifying for us as parents to see them come back and invest their time and bring their kids and have this collective, second-generation dream of how this land can be used.”
When Red Wing was canceled in 2020, Ward said she decided to create a small, socially distanced music festival, mainly so her family could come together again and so local artists could have a way to perform when most festivals were canceled.
“They work a lot, but [the Ostlunds] also have a lot of fun. The fact that we just randomly decided to have a music festival, I’m not blown away by it at all,” said Dave Ward, Maureen Ward's husband, who helps organize the festival.
Held around a fishing pond on the family’s property, the space that would normally hold “the pit,” at a typical music festival, is filled by a fishing pond. Festivalgoers gather in green space on the banks of the pond with lawn chairs and open-sided tents to enjoy the music.
The event, open to friends and family of the Ostlunds, drew about 50 people and featured local musicians. It returned last summer, again for friends and family, with a few more attendees.
“Everybody chips in,” Dave Ward said. “It just feels like we’ve accomplished something together [as a family.]”
This year, for the first time, the music festival is open to the public. The event is still designed to be intimate and family-friendly, the Ostlunds are selling around 250 tickets only, according to Maureen Ward.
The festival also offers primitive camping within earshot of the music along with fire pits and this year, some food truck vendors. The atmosphere is decidedly relaxed and family-friendly, said Dave Ward. After all, it’s been an invited event up until this year, as the Ostlund family has worked out the details of running a festival.
“It is not a ‘go to this random place for a rager’ kind of event,” Dave Ward said.
There’s even a kids’ play area with a wooden teepee and colorful painted logs, right near the music.
This year’s lineup includes Charlottesville-based David Wax Museum, whose songs have been featured on Netflix and NPR’s World Café, Harrisonburg jam staple, The Judy Chops and Timberville’s country heartthrob, Spencer Hatcher along with Will Overman and others.
Music will begin on Friday afternoon, continue all day Saturday and will conclude with a set by The Judy Chops on Sunday. Tickets are available online, by visiting the festival’s Eventbrite page. More details on the festival, including the full lineup, can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
“We had the dream of raising kids and sheep and Christmas trees, but now it’s going way beyond what we ever envisioned,” Buffy Ostlund said. “It’s a great way to use the land.”
