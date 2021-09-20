For the third time this year, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will conduct a meeting without any items needing to be discussed or open to a public hearing.
On Friday, county staff released the agenda for Wednesday’s board meeting, which included only five items. There is one action item listed on the agenda — approving the minutes from the Sept. 8 board meeting.
The brief meeting is due to how September fell during the 2021 calendar year.
Typically, the Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month and the Board of Supervisors on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. In September, however, the first day of the month fell on a Wednesday, resulting in the scheduled Planning Commission meeting being held one day prior to the board’s meeting.
With meetings scheduled back to back, the seven items the planning commissioners took action on Sept. 7 won’t go before the Board of Supervisors until Oct. 13.
Items the board will discuss in October include the proposed Peak Mountain development in McGaheysville, which was recommended for denial by planning commissioners in September.
The development will allow 155 single-family homes on nearly 42 acres of land zoned for agriculture off Power Dam Road, roughly 300 feet from McGaheysville Road.
The request is from property owner Karin Flagle, who is requesting the site be rezoned to a residential district. The subdivision is compatible with comprehensive plan goals, according to county documents.
The board will also consider approving a request from Great Eastern Resort Corp., which is seeking to amend its master plan to change a nearly 10-acre parcel designated for single-family dwellings to town homes.
According to the rezoning case report, the request would amend the master plan to allow for 90 town homes to be built instead of 10 single-family homes per acre.
Planning commissioners recommended approval of the request during the Sept. 7 meeting.
An item no longer listed in the agenda is the proposed policy and ordinance addressing ground-mounted solar energy facilities. The policy and ordinance has been listed under the community development staff report since the board’s Aug. 11 meeting, but no action has been taken.
Planning commissioners recommend approval of the 10-page solar ordinance and policy during its Aug. 3 meeting.
The policy and ordinance is included in Wednesday’s meeting agenda packet published on the county’s website, but does not guarantee action will be taken.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
