The proposed Peak Mountain development in McGaheysville remains tabled after the Rockingham County Planning Commission decided not to take action on the rezoning request during Tuesday’s meeting.
The development, which would place 155 single-family homes on nearly 42 acres of land zoned for agriculture off Power Dam Road, was the only item of unfinished business not to be addressed during the meeting.
“I’m not prepared to pull it off the table at this time,” commissioner Bill Loomis said.
The request, which has received several comments of concern from nearby residents, is from property owner Karin Flagle, who is requesting the site be rezoned to a residential district. The subdivision is compatible with comprehensive plan goals, according to county documents.
During a July 6 meeting, the Planning Commission tabled the request after hearing residents’ concerns about the project and wanting more information about the subdivision.
The Planning Commission has until Oct. 14 to vote on the request before it automatically goes to the Board of Supervisors without a recommendation.
Although action on the development wasn’t a guarantee Tuesday, neighbors returned to the Board of Supervisors meeting room to voice concerns over an ordinance amendment that focused on setbacks in the rural village zoning district.
“I’m concerned about this amendment coming up for a vote,” said Mary Pargas, of McGaheysville. “It sounds like there is going to be potential for a lot of change, and these changes should be happening slowly.”
The ordinance amendment reduces all setbacks in the rural village zoning district, according to the amendment.
Zoning Administrator Kelly Getz said the goal of the ordinance amendment is to allow residents in a rural village zoning district to repair and use existing structures, such as porches. With current zoning ordinances, repairs cannot be made lawfully and special-use permits can not be obtained, Getz said.
Sarah Lamb, who has previously spoken out against the Peak Mountain subdivision, said a reduction in setbacks will allow developers to come in and build large subdivisions.
Getz said the rural village zoning district is not for residential development, and the amendment is to allow rural village areas to retain their character.
Director of Community Development Rhonda Cooper said the area in which the Peak Mountain subdivision is proposed is not a rural village zoning district.
“There is no rural village in McGaheysville,” she said. “McGaheysville is a village, but not zoned rural village.”
After clarifications were made, commissioners recommended approval of the ordinance amendment unanimously. All members were present.
The advisory panel also recommended approval of a rezoning request from Dennis Wenger, who is seeking to amend proffered conditions to the Cobbler’s Valley subdivision to remove the phasing limitations on town home construction.
The property is located on the west side of Pear Street near Erickson Avenue.
According to the rezoning case report, Wenger is seeking to add a condition that no more than 80 building permits will be issued for town home construction during any 12-month period beginning on the date the first building permit is issued. Existing proffers state the phasing will be limited to no more than 40 structures a year for both single-family detached homes and town homes.
Director of Planning Bradford Dyjak said the phasing limitation for single-family detached homes will remain at no more than 40 structures a year.
Other items on the agenda included recommending approval of a request from Nolan Cline, who is seeking to rezone 0.5 acres on the northeast side of Pleasant Valley Road.
The property is zoned medium density residential with conditions. Cline requested the zoning be changed to general agricultural with conditions to allow for an adjoining land transfer to his property, according to the case report.
For budgetary items, commissioners recommended approval of amending the FY 22-27 capital improvement plan to include making improvements on Rawley Springs Road and Captain Yancey Road. Both projects are seeking grant funding.
