Massanutten ratepayers aired their grievances with the Massanutten Public Service Corporation during two testy town hall meetings Wednesday and Thursday, as Rockingham County continues its effort to acquire the water and wastewater system on the mountain.

Representatives from the Massanutten Public Service Corporation held the meetings Wednesday at Massanetta Springs and Thursday at Massanutten, in an effort to explain their side of the proposed condemnation.

Rockingham County sent the company a $25.8 million bona fide offer to purchase the system in February, which the company declined. The company has said repeatedly that the company is not for sale and that they are long-term owners and investors into the system.

Because the Massanutten Public Service Corporation is an unwilling seller, the county can expect to file a condemnation petition in the circuit court. Doing so would require action from the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority, which is made up of the members of the county board of supervisors.

Both the Massanutten Property Owners Association and Great Eastern Resort Corporation — the owners and operators of Massanutten Resort — support the proposed acquisition.

The Claims



Massanutten Public Service Corporation President Dana Hill said Wednesday the water and sewer system on the mountain is "complex." Addressing water quality concerns, Hill said "the water quality from our system consistently meets or exceeds every standard set by [the Environmental Protection Agency]."

In 2022, company records indicate they've received 77 complaints for service and water quality issues — representing about 3.5% of the customer base — and that "every one of those was responded to and resolved," Hill said.

Some Massanutten residents didn't buy that statement. One man at Thursday's meeting said he's had communication issues with the company, as he was building a new home on the mountain and called numerous times to get his family's service connected.

Hill acknowledged while there's been issues in the past, he gave his promise to do better in the future and offered to give his phone number so ratepayers could call him directly with questions.

"We've consistently invested in the system despite a lot of recent claims, and we've invested $7.3 million over the last seven year period," Hill said Wednesday. "And this year, we have a planned investment of $1.3 million."

Seth Whitney, vice president of the company’s north region, gave a breakdown of each dollar paid for the cost of water and wastewater service.

According to company's legal counsel Joe Conner, the county gave the Massanutten Public Service Corporation a low-ball offer. He said the county's independent appraiser determined it would cost $161 million to replace the system today new, or $80 million to replace the system in its current state after deducting depreciation.

He said, to the company’s knowledge, no financial modeling or projections from the county have been provided, nor does it have a capital improvements plan or a residential rate plan.

But County Administrator Stephen King — who attended both meetings — has said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the county has done internal projections and that they're working papers.

King's said that if acquired, the county has the economy and scale to operate the system. The county’s practice is to apply the same monthly usage rates to all customers, and it anticipates doing the same for the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority service area.

Conner noted in previous cases, a jury rules a higher purchase price than what the government offers. If the county were to begin litigation but pull out at any time, Massanutten water and sewer users would have to pay the company’s costs and expenses of litigation.

County Attorney Tom Miller has said for some cases the company cites, the company’s appraiser was farther off on the high side of the court’s value than the government’s appraiser was low.

Thursday's Meeting

Thursday's meeting was to a gallery of mostly Massanutten residents. Prevailing themes from residents included the high rates — some mentioned their rates on the mountain are three to four times higher than surrounding localities — as well as water quality, meter reading issues, service and communication from the company.

Other said they welcomed the county stepping in and trying to take over the system.

Massanutten resident Kim Cameron said that other public utilities pay for debt service and plant upgrades by utilizing availability fees, public grants and low interest loans, with only minimal rate increases. She said that in 2017, Broadway and the county underwent facility upgrades, and those ratepayers only saw a $2.57-$3 raise in their bills.

"Well, the same year, Massanutten put $2 million into the wastewater plant," she said. "Ours went up $25. That's really all you need to know. That's all we need to know. This is a no-brainer."

Others took aim at the literature and mailers the company sent county-wide, while it's been stated by county officials that if the system is acquired, only the people in the area of the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority would pay for its costs.

In response to questions raised by the Massanutten Property Owners Association, Conner said the company won't negotiate an offer with the county because that's not the company's business model — they're long-term owners and operators, he said. The company believes the county's offer doesn't reflect the cost to operate the system.

He also said, contrary to the county's claims, the meetings and mailers were not designed to scare or fear-monger.

Others slammed what they believed to be a lack of transparency from the company.

Responding to claims that the mailers sent were misinformation, Conner said: "We don't view this as a misinformation campaign ... secondly, the cost of the mailers and other communications with customers and taxpayers of Rockingham County will not be paid by ratepayers."

Wednesday's Meeting

Some at the Massanetta Springs meeting challenged the company's statements with their own experiences dealing with the company. One woman mentioned that she owns properties in the county and on the mountain, and while she doesn't often use water in her Massanutten home, that bill is still higher than the one from her residence in the county.

Others questioned issues with bills, leaks, rate increases, meter readings, and MPSC's responsiveness to concerns.

Massanutten resident Andrew Barnes took issue with the mailers the company sent out county-wide — and even in the city. He noted that only the people in the area of the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority would pay for the acquisition, costs and maintenance to run the system.

“This meeting is designed for two reasons," Barnes said. "The first is to scare you because those are the easiest tactics, and the second is to drive a wedge between the people who need your support on the mountain, and you, the Rockingham County residents."

Massanutten Property Owners Association administrator Bradford Dyjak asked why the company didn't hold town hall meetings before rate hearings with the State Corporation Commission or when the county established the Massanutten Water and Sewer Authority in 2020.

“While we welcome the chance to have dialogue, too little too late," Dyjak said.

County's Response

King said in a statement that a "hardship" was being placed on Massanutten water and sewer customers. He explained that the Massanutten Public Service Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corix, which is wholly owned by the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation with head offices located in Vancouver and Northbrook, Ill.

The statement further notes that a typical monthly fee for a family living on the Massanutten Mountain is approximately four times higher than municipal customers in the region.

It acknowledges that what the company does is permitted and approved by the State Corporation Commission, and privately owned and operated systems should be part of the approach to serve select areas at reasonable rates.

"BCI needs to ask the simple question included in their 'Ethics Decision Tree', 'Does this feel right?' The answer to that question is clearly no," the statement said.