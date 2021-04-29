Bridgewater’s proposed $10.1 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 garnered no comments during Tuesday’s public hearing.
Town Council will vote on the budget, which takes effect July 1, during its next meeting in May.
Tuesday’s meeting lasted less than an hour as the only speaker was Town Manager Jay Litten, who gave a budget presentation to council and town staff.
While there are no tax increases in the proposed budget, residents could see a hike in utility bills as rates are projected to increase by 3.61%
“Utility rates should increase with inflation,” Litten told council members Tuesday.
Utility rate increases are based on the town’s longstanding policy of indexing fees with the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for water, sewer and trash. Water and sewer, stormwater, solid waste and recycling fees are slated to increase.
There will also be a 5% increase for water and sewer connections and an increase of $2.50 per month for distant out-of-town users of the water system.
“New customers should be required to buy in at a somewhat higher price,” Litten said.
Litten said in the proposed budget report that it was important the town keep up with utility costs because “we need to maintain utilities so they work as they should.”
While there won’t be any tax increases, Litten said the meals tax showed organic growth over the last few years.
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridgewater reported an increase in meals tax and local sales and use tax revenue. One year into the pandemic, meals tax revenue is up by more than $176,000 for FY22.
“Thirty-one percent of revenue is from meals tax,” he said. “It’s our heaviest source of revenue.”
As stated in the proposed budget report, Litten said meals tax continues to pay for a large share of the town’s operations, adding that the beauty of the tax is that a portion comes from non-residents.
The cost of a new dump truck for $100,000 is included in the budget, if a low price with attractive financing is offered, Litten said.
Current town employees can expect to see a salary increase if the budget is approved.
“Most employees will see a 2% raise,” Litten said. “Some can get up to 3 to 4%.”
The town plans to add one position to the maintenance department.
Not included in the budget is more than $5 million the town is expected to receive under the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
Litten said the federal funding isn’t included because the money can only be used for certain purposes. The town expects it will be paid in two installments, he said, and the town would like to use it for future investments instead of current operations.
Two projects are projected to be completed in FY22, including the DORM project and the Dry River Road project.
Litten said the proposed budget reflects the start and completion of construction on the DORM project, which will deliver a stoplight and southbound turning lane to Main Street. There is $870,200 set aside for the DORM project and $288,811 for the Dry River Road project — which will add a sidewalk, bike lanes and drainage improvements.
Shafer Crossing, a pedestrian crossing across Main Street at Generations Park, is included in the proposed budget.
Following the presentation, Litten opened the public comment period. Assistant Town Manager Alex Wilmer said no comments were received prior to the comment period, and no residents spoke virtually.
