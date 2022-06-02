TIMBERVILLE — At a public hearing Tuesday, no one spoke on Timberville’s proposed $2.25 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The total proposed budget for the town is about $250,000 less than the current fiscal year budget. Town Manager Austin Garber attributed the decrease to the removal of the “depreciation” line from water and sewer expenditures, and capital improvement projects funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The upcoming fiscal year begins July 1.
Previously, Timberville Town Council voted to lower the town’s real estate tax rate to 10.5 cents for every $100 of assessed value, a 1-cent decrease from its current rate.
With the decrease, the town will bring in $239,790 in real estate tax revenue, according to the proposed budget.
The proposed budget allots a 5% increase in salaries for all town employees.
A 3% increase in water and sewer rates is proposed.
Timberville property owners who want an extra trash can will pay an extra $1 per month, which results in $5 per billing period. Trash rates will increase to $2 per billing to offset trash bills for the town.
On Tuesday, all Town Council members were present and had no questions for Garber.
Timberville Town Council will consider adopting the budget at its June meeting.
