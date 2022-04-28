BRIDGEWATER — There were no comments from residents at Bridgewater Town Council's public hearing on its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year Tuesday night, according to Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager.
The total proposed budget is $12.3 million. Wilmer said Town Council will consider adopting the budget at its meeting in May.
The draft budget, a budget guide and a video of budget highlights are all available on Bridgewater's town website. The proposed budget has no tax increases, but most fees will go up 4.04%, according to Town Manager Jay Litten.
American Rescue Plan Act funding the town expects to receive is included in the budget, according to Litten. It allocates $700,000 in ARPA funding for maintenance upgrades, and also puts $500,000 in a reserve fund. Ongoing Virginia Department of Transportation projects account for $330,000, and the town proposes $320,000 to repair infrastructure in the Fountainhead subdivision.
The proposed budget slots just over $1.7 million for street expenditures, and water and sewer funds account for $1.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The parks and recreation department is slated to receive $1.1 million under the proposed budget, and the police force will be allotted about $1 million.
"Our sole mission is to make your life better, so your safety is foundational," Litten said in the budget report. "Our standard is that we should be able to respond to citizen concerns within a few minutes, every hour of the day, and every day of the year."
Bridgewater Town Council's next meeting is scheduled for May 10 at 7 p.m. in the Sipe Center.
