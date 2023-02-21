Elkton firefighters responded to a single-vehicle pickup truck fire on U.S. 33, near the top of the mountain by Swift Run Gap, early Monday morning.
Elkton Volunteer Fire Company chief Jonathan Kibler said at 8:22 a.m. Monday, crews responded to the 22000 block of Spotswood Trail for a report of a vehicle fire.
When crews arrived, the pickup truck was fully involved, Kibler said. It’s unclear what lead to the fire.
There were no injuries, Kibler said. The truck was ruled a total loss.
It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control, Kibler said.
