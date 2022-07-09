It used to be a rite of passage, being assigned a locker for the first time, whether it was first in middle school or in high school.
Some lockers were half size, some full size. Was your locker close to your friends? Close to the bathroom? Which friends’ locker was the one everyone congregated around?
Then, there was the anxiety of learning how to perfect the opening of the lock. Once you got that down, you could focus on how you were going to decorate and organize your locker. Was your locker going to be an immaculately organized space with a mirror for checking your hair? Was it going to be a mess after two weeks so that you couldn’t find your science notebook?
A locker was as quintessential to the high school experience as getting your first gym uniform and your first class schedule or hardback yearbook.
“It was the social gathering location, but phones take care of that now,” said Spotswood High School Principal Robert Dansey. “It was also cool to see how everyone decorated their lockers.”
But like much about the public education system, it looks a lot different today than years ago. Those small moments of nostalgia when thinking about lockers or learning cursive won’t mean anything to today’s youth.
The use of technology and the centralization of information has made lockers irrelevant. But still, they stand in every hallway of every high school, a monument to the past.
“We would decorate our lockers and hang out by them,” said Broadway High School principal and graduate Donna Abernathy. “I don’t even know if there are tons of items out there anymore in the school supplies section for students to use in their lockers.”
Broadway High School has not assigned lockers to students in over 20 years, Abernathy said. Each year students are asked if they would like to use a locker, and if they say yes they are assigned one. About 20 students ask for one each year.
“This is a trend. When I left Buffalo Gap High School in 2002, some students were still using their lockers and many were carrying their book bags with them,” Abernathy said of her time as an administrator with Augusta County Public Schools. “I was at Fort Defiance, then Stuarts Draft, now at Broadway High School — students carry everything with them and no longer use lockers to store their items.”
Part of that has to do with technology and how it has replaced traditional text books, Dansey said.
SHS stopped assigning lockers to students eight years ago.
With the exception of a few lockers reserved for the multiple abilities classroom, all of the lockers at Spotswood are locked with zip ties. Occasionally, the school will provide a locker and lock for a student who wants to use one.
“With the increase in Chromebook use, students do not have as many textbooks to carry around,” Dansey said. “Even before Chromebooks, most courses with a textbook would have a copy for the student to keep at home and there would be a classroom set to use at school.”
At a Harrisonburg School Board meeting last month, the topic of lockers came up and the fact that Harrisonburg High School charges a $5 fee to use them. School Board members were concerned that this might be keeping students from being able to use them. It was assured, however, that HHS students have not used lockers for a long time.
Danielle Brino, director of school counseling for HHS, said lockers have widely not been used since she came to the school in 2016. But it wasn’t until a few years ago that lockers stopped being assigned to all students. Like other schools, HHS offers lockers to students who ask for them.
Brino said she isn’t sure whether Chromebooks and devices are the main driver behind the trend. She often observes students with full backpacks between classes.
“It baffles my mind sometimes,” Brino said. “Even in winter when they have a heavy coat, they don’t want to shove the coat in [a locker].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.