Rockingham County staff members said they don't expect to change tax rates for the fiscal year that begins July 1, but concerns were raised over a lack of staffing at after-school programs during a budget work session Wednesday.
The Parks and Recreation Department offers after-school programs for elementary and middle school students, along with summer day camp. While participation in the after-school programs has been in “great shape,” staffing as trickled down.
“We have been thin all year,” said Kirby Dean, director of parks and recreation. “We lost four to five staff members to spring sports last week, and when school ends, we will lose 25 more.”
Dean said the staff decline has resulted in he and other parks and recreation employees picking up shifts throughout the week.
On Monday, the Rockingham County School Board unanimously approved of a later start time for middle and high school students in the Turner Ashby school district next school year, which could exacerbate the staffing problem due to students still being in school.
Dean said he has reached out to James Madison and Eastern Mennonite universities, along with local retirement homes, to see anyone is interested in helping with the program.
“We will keep grinding,” Dean said. “We will keep turning over every rock.”
Supervisor Bill Kyger suggested doing a countywide study of the after-school programs, saying “let us explore everything.”
County Administrator Stephen King said the after-school program has no financial issues, only staffing issues.
Moving further into the budget discussion, Casey Armstrong, assistant county administrator, said an updated security system for the Rockingham County Administration Center could be in the works, but has not been finalized at this time.
Later Wednesday, during the regular Board of Supervisors meeting, the board heard a presentation by county resident Brian Robbins regarding the Second Amendment.
Robbins requested the board to call upon the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to “resist tyrannical attempts to deprive the people of certain firearms and components necessary for self-defense, militia service, law enforcement and national defense.”
Those who volunteer for the “unorganized militia” must be 18 or older and be able to lawfully possess a firearm to serve as auxiliary sheriff’s deputies or as members of a future militia, Robbins’ request states.
If the board were to approve calling for an unorganized militia, Robbins’ request states the militia shall serve as a local force dedicated to protecting their families and community from foreign enemies.
When addressing the board, Robbins said he was born in Rockingham County, attended Broadway High School and moved back to the Valley recently with his wife. He also stated he was not a member of any affiliation or organization.
The reasoning of the request was due to Robbins’ expected first child.
“I want to make Virginia a [more] free state for my child to grow up in,” he said.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he was concerned over the legality of the issue.
“From a legal standpoint, this already exists,” Robbins said.
Following his presentation, Kyger gave a brief statement thanking Robbins for his courteous manner and bringing the matter to the board’s attention.
“We’ve sought counsel from several different sources to get as broad a view as possible,” Kyger said. “The consensus of the opinions we have received is that Virginia localities do not have the authority to take the action you ask us to take.”
Kyger said it would be up to the governor to call out the militia and retain command of the militia, not local civilian authorities.
“While the Board of Supervisors shares your concerns regarding the preservation of all constitutional rights of the county’s citizens, we have concluded the board lacks the authority to take the action you request. This matter is closed.”
Following Kyger’s statement, Robbins asked if he could ask a question. Kyger responded saying, “This matter is closed.”
