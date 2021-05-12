GROTTOES — Grottoes residents had nothing to say during Monday’s public hearing on the town’s proposed $3.4 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, making it easy for Town Council to move forward with the first reading.
Town Council will vote again on the budget during its next meeting in June. If approved, the budget takes effect July 1.
As part of Joe Paxton’s final tasks as interim town manager, he oversaw the creation of the proposed budget and submitted a budget analysis to Town Council on April 15.
The FY 21-22 budget, which increased by 9.2% compared to the amended FY 20-21 budget, does not include tax increases. However, the proposed budget does include utility fee increases.
Much like other towns in Rockingham County, utility fees are determined by the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for water, sewer and trash. Residents will see a hike in utility fees of 3.53%.
Paxton wrote in a memo to council that it was important the town increase fees in those area to provide “an adequate level of staffing to meet on-going demand for service, to address deferred maintenance of water and sewer service lines and to provide funding for the capital outlay and projects that will be required in the next five to ten years.”
There will also be a 5.7%, or $500, increase for water and sewer connection fees to “require new customers to pay a fair share of the cost of these systems,” according to the budget advertisement.
Land development fees are also proposed to increase to reflect rising advertising costs and additional staff time required to review plans.
Fees associated with variance, rezoning or conditional-use permit applications will increase from $200 to $250. For preliminary plan applications, the increase will go from $200 plus $10 per lot to $250 plus $10 per lot. Preliminary subdivision plan review will go from $100 to $200.
With Virginia’s recent minimum wage increase to $9.50 per hour, the budget includes entrance fee increases for Grand Caverns to offset the increased cost of the higher wage. Various classes of entrance fees will increase by 6-8%.
Paxton said in the memo that staff did an analysis of the fees charged at other show caves in the area to ensure the increase is consistent and wouldn’t cause an issue from a competitiveness basis.
“Grand Caverns continues to be one of the lowest in almost every category,” he wrote.
The budget includes a 3% salary increase for full-time employees, and four new full-time positions: an administrative assistant for the police department, a recreation and tourism assistant, and two maintenance technicians.
Funding has been set aside for street paving and sidewalk maintenance, body cameras for eight town police officers and renovations at Mountain View Park.
After council held its public hearing on the budget Monday, the first reading was approved, and a second reading will take place in June.
Other items on Monday’s agenda included a hearing for a mini-storage facility off Cary Street and a rental agreement for the use of town buildings and property.
The mini-storage facility came from Larry Ayers, who owns several other storage facilities in town.
Ayers told council members there is a “huge need” for more storage units in Grottoes, adding that when his newest facility opened last fall, the units filled up in less than a month.
“We get two to three calls a day asking for units,” he said.
The new facility will be accessible 24 hours a day. Ayers said since the units won’t have lighting inside, access during the evenings will be minimal.
Jo Ellen Lam spoke during the public hearing and said the facility is good for the town.
“I think it’s a great idea and a great location for that,” she said.
Following the hearing, planning commissioners unanimously recommended approval of a conditional-use permit for the facility, but it was tabled by council for the time being.
Council members David Raynes and C. W. Stephenson were absent.
In other business, council approved rental agreements for when third parties want to use the town hall, Mountain View Park and Grand Caverns Park in a 4-0 vote.
