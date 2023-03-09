MOUNT CRAWFORD — Public access to the North River from Mount Crawford just got easier.
Mount Crawford town officials announced that the North River Boat Launch, located behind the town’s municipal building at 779 S. Main St., is complete after two-and-a-half years of construction and planning.
Town Manager Libby Clark said the project was completely funded through grants. The town was awarded $220,000 from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Support to Partners — Shenandoah River Watershed program. Clark said the program’s purpose is to improve or create public access along the South River, the South Fork Shenandoah River, the North Fork Shenandoah River, the mainstem Shenandoah River or the river’s tributaries for the purposes described in the DuPont Waynesboro – South River/South Fork Shenandoah River/Shenandoah River Restoration Plan/Environmental Assessment.
The assessment, Clark said, was developed with public input to restore natural resources and services that were harmed by releases of mercury from the DuPont-Waynesboro site. It identified “recreational fishing access creation/improvement” as a preferred project category to provide compensation for the injuries to recreational fishing and other possible projects included boating, bank fishing, and wading activities as well as swimming and wildlife viewing.
The town was also awarded a $50,000 tourism grant from Rockingham County in July to help complete the boat launch project, Clark said.
She said Valley Engineering, Bushong Contracting and Bridgestone Construction designed and completed the project.
A dedication ceremony will be held March 30 at the boat launch. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing the town at townofmountcrawford@gmail.com or by calling (540) 421-0856.
