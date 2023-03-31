MOUNT CRAWFORD — Delegate Chris Runion called Mount Crawford's North River Boat Launch "the crown jewel of what North River can become."
Mount Crawford Mayor Neal Dillard said it was "just a beautiful setting in a beautiful place."
And Steve Reeser of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said he hopes other localities follow Mount Crawford's suit with similar projects.
But however it may be described, town, county and state officials were excited Thursday afternoon to finally cut the ribbon on the town's boat launch project, located behind the Mount Crawford Town Hall at 779 S. Main St. in Mount Crawford.
The project came together after two-and-a-half years of construction and planning, Town Manager Libby Clark said.
The town was awarded $220,000 from the DWR’s Support to Partners — Shenandoah River Watershed program, which seeks to improve or create public access along the South River, the South Fork Shenandoah River, the North Fork Shenandoah River, the mainstem Shenandoah River or the river’s tributaries for the purposes described in the DuPont Waynesboro – South River/South Fork Shenandoah River/Shenandoah River Restoration Plan/Environmental Assessment.
Reeser explained that the assessment was developed with public input to restore natural resources and services that were harmed by releases of mercury from the DuPont-Waynesboro site. Projects eligible for funding could include boating, bank fishing and wading activities, as well as swimming and wildlife viewing.
"This project is one of the best examples for the use of these funds," Reeser said.
Mount Crawford was also awarded a $50,000 tourism grant from Rockingham County in July to help complete the boat launch project, Clark said.
"No town funds were needed," she said.
Valley Engineering, Bushong Contracting and Bridgestone Construction designed and completed the project. Runion noted the project was a true example of what can happen when a community comes together to get something done.
Dillard recognized the town officials — both former and current — and county and state authorities for their help with the project. He said a float from Mount Crawford to Bridgewater takes about an hour — his grandchildren already tested it out.
"We're just very excited to get this started," Dillard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.