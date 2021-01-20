When it comes to bringing a home-cooked meal to the dinner table, Diane Roll is ready to deliver.
Roll knows how to bring comfort food to those who don’t want to cook. As the owner of Mama’s Caboose, Dayton Tavern and Dayton Catering Co., she has spent nearly a decade cooking meals for hungry customers.
She always had the idea of providing a meal pickup service that was ready to go, so she opened the Mama’s Caboose food truck in 2011 with the goal of feeding anyone, anything, anywhere. Her “Mom Meals Project” never fully took off, that is until recently.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, Roll shifted gears. Because customers could no longer dine in, she brought premade meals to them.
“During COVID-19, we started making family meals,” she said.
In the middle of a pandemic, the stars aligned.
As the months went on, Roll transformed her catering location in Bridgewater into the North River Marketplace — a home for her newest business, Your Dinner, as well as Radella’s Produce, Papa’s Pops and PrePOPsterous Gourmet Popcorn and Sodas.
“The marketplace is the place,” she said. “It’s locally based.”
Six days a week, Roll works to provide lunch and dinner for those who either don’t have the time to cook or don’t like to cook through Your Dinner.
“It’s good comfort food,” she said. “And it’s still the same quality and same service as Mama’s Caboose and Dayton Tavern. The food is still the same.”
Since opening in the summer, Roll said, business is going “incredibly well,” adding that she has learned how kind and generous community members are.
“The community has come together,” she said.
With collaboration with other small businesses, Roll is able to use products from other vendors in the marketplace in the meals she offers.
With Radella’s Produce, fruits are used in Papa’s Pops and vegetables in Roll’s meals. There is also room at the marketplace for fresh eggs from producers and dairy products from Mt. Crawford Creamery.
As the marketplace continues to settle into its new home, Roll is looking forward to watching the businesses grow.
