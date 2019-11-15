HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors elected four officers to the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority, only to serve a less than two-month term.
A second meeting will be held in January to reorganize the authority, making those elected during Wednesday’s meeting possibly unable to keep their seats.
Chairman Mike Breeden, who represents District 5, was elected chairman of the authority. Supervisor Rick Chandler, District 3 representative, was elected vice chairman.
County Administrator Stephen King will serve as the chief administrative officer and secretary, while Director of Finance Trish Davidson will serve as the treasurer.
Lisa Perry, director of environmental services for the county, told authority members that proposals for engineering services will be advertised soon, with proposals due by Dec. 13. The authority is expected to review proposals in January.
In other business, the board approved the issuance of bonds by the Rockingham County Economic Development Authority for Sunnyside Presbyterian Home.
Sunnyside Presbyterian Home was seeking a bond of up to $11 million to finance capital projects that could include the completion of a wellness center, construction of a new independent living and/or assisted living and memory care units, various infrastructural projects and the construction of existing facilities, according to the EDA.
The EDA approved the request during a hearing Wednesday morning.
Jack Broaddus, president and CEO of Sunnyside Communities, told board members the funding was needed to continue an expansion of the campus.
Supervisors approved the request, 5-0.
Also Wednesday, County Administrator Stephen King requested to move the Fulks Run voting precinct from the Chimney Rock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9660 back to Fulks Run Elementary School.
The precinct’s polling place was moved from the elementary school in April, seeing two elections at the Chimney Rock VFW Post.
Supervisors also held a public hearing for a special-use permit by Triple S Pallets, a construction company based out of Mount Crawford. The permit was requested for livestock bedding storage and pallet storage, according to Diana Stultz, zoning administrator for the county.
In 2002, the board approved a special-use permit for mulch storage and wholesale sale of mulch. Stultz said the new permit would allow expansion of buildings on the south side of Cottonwood Trail west of Pleasants Drive to add bedding for livestock, as well as storage of pallets to be made into mulch.
District 2 Supervisor Bill Kyger, who represents the area, made a motioned to approve the request.
“It serves a vital service for our agricultural business in county,” Kyger said.
The permit was approved, 5-0.
