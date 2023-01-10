Rockingham County fire officials on Tuesday disclosed more information regarding the fatal house fire in the Broadway area that occurred on Sunday.
The county fire marshal's office said in a statement that at about 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers received reports on a structure fire with fire showing through the roof of a single-family residence at 3249 Deer Cabin Lane in Broadway.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported "significant fire throughout the structure and from the roof," the statement read.
"Additional apparatus was requested to the scene due to the need for manpower and water due to the remote location of the fire," the statement read.
When the first fire department unit arrived, a victim was in the driveway of the residence, but had already died due to their injuries and was not viable, according to the statement.
Crews made entry into the basement, where the structure had collapsed into, and located another victim that was "not viable," according to the statement. The victims were removed from the scene and taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Manassas, with the assistance of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
County officials withheld the names of the victims. The statement said officials believe the victims lived in the residence.
"The emergency services community would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the victims during this tragic event," it said.
In addition to the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue, the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department, the Timberville Volunteer Fire Department and the New Market Fire and Rescue Department assisted.
The county fire marshal's office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, and asks those with any leads to contact them at 540-564-3175.
