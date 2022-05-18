The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of sexual assault at Broadway High School.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed officials launched an investigation Monday for potential allegations of sexual assault.
Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, cited a letter sent to school families from Broadway High School Principal Donna Abernathy. Scheikl declined further comment.
In Abernathy’s letter, she wrote that school officials are aware of “some messages surfacing on social media about an alleged sexual assault at BHS on Monday involving two students.”
“We take these reports seriously and as soon as we were made aware of this allegation, we contacted law enforcement who has initiated an investigation,” Abernathy wrote. “The safety of students and staff is our utmost priority and we will cooperate with law enforcement during this process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.