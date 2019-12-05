PENN LAIRD — Being a freshman in high school can be a scary time. You’re expected to make choices about classes and clubs that could impact the choices you make about your career.
But what if you don’t know what you want to do? What if halfway through your freshman year, when you need to start thinking about classes for sophomore year, you don’t have any leads?
This was the thought process that led Spotswood High School business and marketing teacher Julie Cassetta to create the school’s first “On the Job” event, along with juniors Gillian Lees and Samara Shafqat. Gillian and Samara participated in the event as part of a DECA project, and they were responsible for securing different businesses and organizations to participate. DECA stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, an organization for marketing, management and entrepreneurial opportunities for students.
Cassetta is the supervisor for the business mentorship program for juniors and seniors, but wanted to do something for younger students to get them thinking about what they want to do for a career one day.
“Freshmen are asked to prepare for a time in their lives that’s a mystery,” Cassetta said. “They have no experience with the world of work, so this is an opportunity to go out and see what it’s like.”
On Thursday, 149 freshmen spent the day shadowing owners and employees of 43 businesses. Students were asked to pick three careers they were interested in and were matched with one. While “on the job” students were tasked with interviewing their mentors, which they will submit for a grade. They will also be asked to write a professional thank you later.
“I can’t say enough about the people in this community who have than [students] in, who have taken time out of their day to host these kids,” Cassetta said.
Cassetta was already familiar with some of the participating businesses, but a number of them were cold calls. Cassetta said she was surprised by the willingness of so many to participate.
Chloe Stone, Mark Visvalingam and Oliver Brown were matched with Blue Sprocket Sound, a recording studio in Harrisonburg.
All three expressed their love for music and their desire to learn more about the production side of the business.
The three spent the day learning about mixing tracks and producing a product.
“We’re learned the process for equalizing and mixing each song, and I didn’t realize how complicated it is,” Mark said.
After spending the day at Blue Sprocket Sound, all three said they’d be interested in pursuing a career in music production further.
“I wasn’t really interested in music production before I came in, but now I see it in a new light,” Oliver said.
For a full list of businesses and organizations that participated go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/0By5WHl33u3W4YUR6ZEhtZkw5ZXlMVmY2Q1BsM2pHRmZoX004/view.
