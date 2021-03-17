There are two Rockingham County School Board seats up for re-election in November, those of District 1 and 3. One current School Board member has declared her intent to run for re-election.
Jackie Lohr, who represents District 1, has filed the initial paperwork she needs to collect signatures to get on the ballot for the November election.
"This year has been unbelievably hard for everyone, including School Board members," she said. "However, I am so honored to be a voice for students, staff and the community. I feel like I have made a valuable contribution to Rockingham County Public Schools during my first term bringing my perspective of a mother, businesswoman and farmer to the board. I look forward to continuing in a second term and therefore, I am seeking re-election."
District 3 member Renee Reed has not decided whether she will seek a third term.
"My focus right now is on the many issues facing our schools related to the pandemic, supporting our school leaders, teachers and students as we continue to forge a path forward, ensuring that we are meeting the needs of our families and navigating our current budget cycle," Reed said.
Reed said her family and community will have great bearing on her decision and she expects to make it before the filing deadline in June.
In District 3, two individuals have filed paperwork, Matthew Cross and Hilary Irons, according to Lisa Gooden, director of elections for Rockingham County.
The deadline for filing all necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot in November is June 8 by 7 p.m. This is the same deadline for those seeking a spot on the Board of Supervisors as well.
