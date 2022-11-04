A man was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash in Port Republic on Thursday night.
At 8:26 p.m., a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Port Republic Road near North Main Street in Port Republic when it ran off the side of the road, hit the guardrail, went down an embankment and overturned several times before colliding with a bridge, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
Coffey said the driver, whose name was not released, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to U.Va.
The road was closed for about three hours while the Virginia Department of Transportation examined the bridge, Coffey said.
Responding agencies included Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue's technical rescue team, and Grottoes fire and rescue squads, according to Rockingham County. Crews were able to stabilize, extricate and transfer the patient to a Pegasus helicopter, according to county Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway.
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
