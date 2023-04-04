A motorcyclist died following a crash Monday in the Stone Port area of Rockingham County, according to the Virginia State Police.
VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey said at 12:35 p.m., a 62-year-old Quicksburg woman was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram south on Stone Port Boulevard when it hit a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle headed west.
Coffey said the motorcyclist, Joesiha P.C. Wright, 24, of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash. Wright was wearing a helmet.
The Dodge driver, who Coffey didn't identify, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt. Charges are pending.
VSP continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.