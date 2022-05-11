It’s time to check that Mega Millions ticket if you play the multistate lottery and bought yours in Rockingham County.
According to John Hagerty, spokesperson with the Virginia Lottery, a ticket that matched the first five numbers of Tuesday’s drawing was purchased at the Timberville 7-Eleven, located at 325 S. Main St., and the winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the $1 million prize.
According to lottery officials, the winning numbers were 15-19-20-61-70 with a Mega Ball number of 9. Two tickets nationwide matched the first five numbers for the $1 million prize. The odds of winning the $1 million in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306, according to lottery officials. With nobody hitting on all six numbers, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has grown to $99 million as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“A million dollars?” said Timberville Mayor Don Delaughter. “I can’t think of anybody in town that a million dollars wouldn’t change their life.”
According to VirginiaDemographics.com, the 2020 median household income in Timberville was $49,836.
“That’s going to change somebody’s life forever,” Delaughter said.
The mayor said, with a laugh, that he does not hold the winning ticket.
“I do not play,” he said. “I always thought I wouldn’t play until I win.”
It’s the second time in nine years a more than $1 million ticket has been sold in Timberville. In April 2013, Belinda Turman matched five Powerball numbers on a ticket purchased at the Food Lion in town, garnering her $2 million prize.
Now, it’s up to the winner to claim it.
“It is important for people to check their numbers,” Hagerty said.
It’s also important for the person who matched those numbers to sign the back of their ticket to establish ownership. In Virginia, Hagerty said, lottery tickets are “bearer instruments, meaning whoever has possession is the owner.”
While the clock started ticking on claiming the prize, it’s not unusual for winners of amounts this large to take some time before claiming it, Hagerty said.
"We often see people take a little time to meet with a financial planner, with tax experts — there are tax implications when you win a prize this large,” he said.
That’s a smart and necessary move, said David Frisch, CEO of Long Island, N.Y.-based Frisch Financial.
“The first thing is just to kind of take a deep breath and do nothing,” said Frisch, whose firm has helped several lotto winners navigate the windfall. “There’s this anticipation of this huge life change and all the things this money will buy. That’s all secondary.”
Taxes and estate planning are two important things to think about, according to experts.
“These are things you want to tackle before you get the winnings because it may impact how you get the winnings,” Frisch said.
In the case of the ticket sold in Timberville, the only option is one payment for the $1 million, Hagerty said. While the Mega Millions jackpot gives winners a choice of lump-sum payment or a 30-year annuity, the Mega Millions prize for matching five of six numbers is a one-time payment that, along with other taxes accrued, is paid out after a 24% federal withholding and 4% from Virginia, Hagerty said.
“Someone that wins [a payment over] 26 years, it’s almost like a job where you got a paycheck for 26 years,” Frisch said. “That’s less scary because if you spend the first or second or third check [more are coming]. Somebody who blows a lump-sum payment isn’t getting any more.”
Frisch also recommended the winner talk to people they trust, such as a lawyer or, of course, a financial adviser.
“Am I biased? Yes, I think everybody should hire a financial planner,” he said. “You want to be very, very careful who you tell, initially. All kinds of things come out of the woodwork when they know you have a significant amount of wealth.
“Most people are so excited and they’re really thinking subjectively. By slowing down and speaking to a couple of people they trust, they start thinking objectively.”
Big winners in any lottery are often inundated by friends and relatives looking for help, and most people who win want to provide that help, Frisch said.
“It’s a life-changing event, it’s an awesome event but, unfortunately in certain cases, I’ve heard people say, ‘I wish I never won. I didn’t have these problems before. I have relatives coming to me for loans and I don’t want to say no,’” he said.
According to Virginia Lottery officials, winners of prizes under $10 million cannot claim winnings anonymously and 7-Eleven is awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. If that money goes back to the store that sold the ticket, however, is up to the chain’s corporate office, Hagerty said.
Emails to 7-Eleven corporate were not returned Wednesday as word of the winning ticket made the rounds in the town with a population less than 3,000.
“It will be interesting to see if it’s somebody that's local or if it was somebody who was just passing through,” said Austin Garber, Timberville town manager.
That will be known once the winning ticket is claimed.
Hagerty said Virginia Lottery does not release the date the winning ticket was sold, and the second $1 million ticket was bought in Massachusetts.
Numbers can be checked using the Virginia Lottery app, with scanners located at stores that sell tickets or by the tried-and-true method of checking them online or in the newspaper.
"There's tremendous excitement of winning, and the euphoria of winning,” Frisch said. “Once you come down a bit from that, it’s ‘Oh my god, I won' and then it’s ‘what should I do?’ It’s the ‘what should I do?’ that’s the hard part.”
